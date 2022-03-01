Crypto Donation Firm The Giving Block Bought by Payment Services Provider Shift4
Payment technology provider Shift4 has bought crypto donation marketplace The Giving Block, the company said on Tuesday.
The deal is for an up-front payment of $54 million and potential payment of up to $246 million, which consists of 75% stock and 25% cash, the company said in an investor presentation.
The Giving Block had 2021 revenue of $5 million, which is expected to atleast double in 2022. The deal will add atleast $5 million in adjusted EBITDA contribution to Shift4 in 2023.
The Giving Block offers users a marketplace to make donations to over 1,300 non-profits via cryptocurrencies.
Shift4 also acquired e-commerce services provider Finaro, the company said.
Shares of Shift4 (FOUR) were down over 4% during pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.