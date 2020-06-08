Crypto broker Voyager announces C$2.9 million private placement

Crypto-asset broker Voyager has announced a private placement of nearly C$2.9 million, the Canada-listed firm announced today.

The placement involved the sale and distribution of about 14.5 million units, at a price of C$0.2 per unit, with investors including Susquehanna Government Products, LLLP, Streamlined Ventures, LLC and Market Rebellion, LLC, as well as Market Rebellion's co-founders, Jon and Pete Najarian and Dirk Mueller-Ingrand.

Voyager described the development as a move to speed up its growth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"With this funding now completed, we will now accelerate the execution of our product roadmap to support our rapid account growth, asset growth, and increased trading activity of our customer base," CEO and co-founder Stephen Ehrlich said in a press announcement on Monday.

Voyager said the proceeds from the private placement would be used for marketing, product development and other corporate purposes. The placement comes months after the firm acquired Circle's Invest app.





© 2020 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.