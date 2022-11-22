Crypto broker Genesis at risk of bankruptcy as FTX contagion spreads

Genesis cryptocurrency FTX Bitcoin

Troubled cryptocurrency lender Genesis has been forced to insist it has no “imminent” plans to file for bankruptcy, as it hunts for rescue funding following the collapse of FTX.

The US cryptocurrency company, which has a loan book worth $2.8bn, has halted withdrawals on key products following a surge in customers asking for their money as Genesis’s talks with potential rescuers stall.

Genesis is part of $10bn cryptocurrency empire DCG. The group’s cryptocurrency exchange business, Genesis Trading, has $175m stuck on exchange FTX, which filed for bankruptcy protection on November 11.

A spokesman for Genesis said: “We have no plans to file for bankruptcy imminently. Our goal is to resolve the current situation consensually without the need for any bankruptcy filing. Genesis continues to have constructive conversations with creditors.”

The failure of FTX has sent shockwaves through digital currency markets, pushing the price of bitcoin to a 2-year low and prompting customers across the sector to withdraw funds from exchanges.

Genesis halted withdrawals for a lending product that paid interest on cryptocurrency deposits last week. The decision impacted another lending product offered by Gemini, a cryptocurrency business founded by the Winklevoss twins, who were Harvard rivals of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Genesis has been seeking an emergency loan worth up to $1bn, the Wall Street Journal reported, and was turned down by rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance. It has also approached fund manager Apollo and The Telegraph previously reported that Genesis had held preliminary talks with B2C2, a UK-headquartered cryptocurrency lender.

The chaos in cryptocurrency markets comes after the implosion of FTX, a digital coin exchange that just months ago had been valued at $32bn. FTX collapsed on November 11 with liabilities of $10bn.

Founded by 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX had secretly used customer funds to prop up losses at its sister business, a cryptocurrency hedge fund called Alameda Research.

Story continues

As more details emerged around FTX’s failure, records showed the company and Mr Bankman-Fried’s parents spent $121m (£102m) on a property across the Bahamas, where FTX was based, ahead of the company’s collapse. The failed cryptocurrency exchange spent a total of $72m on luxury apartments and beach front houses as “residence for key personnel”, Reuters reported.

Staff at FTX worked out of a luxury penthouse the company acquired for $30m at the Albany, a resort frequented by Tiger Woods.

A company spokesman told Reuters that Mr Bankman-Fried’s parents had been seeking to return the property they owned to the company.

Mr Bankman-Fried, who donated tens of millions of dollars to US Democrat politicians, claimed to subscribe to a code of ethics called “effective altruism”, promising to give away billions of dollars from his cryptocurrency earnings to good causes.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11 after finding an $8bn black hole in its balance sheet. The failure has left one million people out of pocket.

Restructuring veteran John Jay Ray, who steered energy giant Enron through its bankruptcy in 2001, has said the company’s financial records can not be trusted and were filled with errors.

In its latest bankruptcy filings, restructurer Alvarez & Marsal said it had found combined cash of $1.24bn across FTX’s muddled balance sheets, more than previously thought.

The firm had previously identified $564m in cash, but had managed to track down further wallets and bank accounts controlled by the web of 130 entities that made up FTX.