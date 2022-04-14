Crypto boss says fraudsters have 'special place in hell'

Dan Whitworth - Money Box reporter, BBC Radio 4
·4 min read
A scammer
A scammer

A senior director at one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges has told Radio 4 Money Box there's a "special place in hell" for fraudsters.

Curtis Ting spent eight years at the FBI before joining Kraken where he is now managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"I'm a former law enforcement official myself, I also have two living grandparents," he says. "Frankly there's a special place in hell reserved for scammers and fraudsters who try to rob the vulnerable and the elderly."

He was speaking in relation to a fraud recently featured on Money Box where 77-year-old Graeme Stagg had nearly £800,000 stolen.

Fraud controls

Graeme was tricked into investing in cryptocurrency and more than half a million pounds was taken in less than a month using Kraken's exchange.

"We have a lot of fraud identification controls on the platform. We have flags identifying anyone who registers over a certain amount so anybody over a certain age gets flagged," says Mr Ting.

"Not only do they get flagged but you also see certain transaction amount levels in association with those accounts creating a particularly high risk profile.

"When that happens we hold [freeze] that account and reach out to individuals, and we require that a written note be provided to us identifying explicitly these individuals are doing these transactions of their own volition and not being guided by anybody."

Despite having these controls in place, Graeme had been so completely groomed by criminals he was able to transfer more than £500,000 into e-wallets using the Kraken exchange within the space of just 26 days.

The criminals then transferred it out of Graeme's control, stealing it all and leaving him with nothing.

Curtis says it's up to law enforcement to catch the criminals but that it's the "duty of exchanges, like ourselves, to work very closely with [law enforcement]", adding they are fully cooperating with police in this case.

Stable coins

Mr Ting welcomes plans announced by the UK government to regulate some cryptocurrencies as part of wider efforts to make the country a hub for digital payment companies.

So-called stablecoins will become recognised forms of payment to give people confidence in using digital currencies, according to the Treasury.

Stablecoins are designed to have a stable value linked to traditional currencies or assets like gold, and as such they are considered less volatile than cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

"The integration of stablecoins into the payment framework potentially impacts our business quite a bit," Mr Ting says.

"There is the potential that we expand our service so that on top of simply facilitating trades, buying and selling of crypto, there's closer integration with payment networks, merchant providers and so forth."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "We want to see the [cryptocurrency] businesses of tomorrow - and the jobs they create - here in the UK, and by regulating effectively we can give them the confidence they need to think and invest long-term."

The Treasury has not yet confirmed which stablecoins will be regulated; well-known ones include Tether and Binance USD.

Mr Ting says he sees more regulation as a positive thing as "it means more people will have to join us".

"We welcome that. In our operations in Europe we're actually much further ahead in our discussions with European regulators because actual legislation is already on the table.

"If anything, the UK articulating this vision brings it further into alignment with where the rest of the industry is headed."

Financial and environmental concerns

Regulators are racing to draw up rules to manage cryptocurrencies amid concern that their growing popularity could threaten established financial systems.

In December, the Bank of England's deputy governor said that while only about 0.1% of UK wealth was currently held as digital assets, that proportion was growing quickly.

Sir Jon Cunliffe told the BBC that if the value of cryptocurrencies fell sharply, it could have a knock-on effect.

Meanwhile, the US is moving to craft regulations amid rising concern that the cryptocurrency industry is a haven for criminals.

The process of generating digital coins via banks of powerful computers, called mining, is also highly energy intensive. Recent research suggests Bitcoin now generates carbon emissions comparable to the country of Greece.

Mr Glen admitted there were concerns about the environmental impact and said the government "will be looking closely at energy usage associated with certain crypto-technologies".

You can hear more from Curtis Ting's interview on BBC Radio 4's Money Box podcast by clicking here.

Follow Money Box and Dan on Twitter

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Pettersson puts up three points, Canucks edge Golden Knights 5-4 in crucial OT win

    VANCOUVER — Quinn Hughes scored 51 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks kept their dim playoff dreams alive with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. The result moves Vancouver within three points of Vegas, with both teams grasping for the Western Conference wild card spots. Elias Pettersson had goal and a pair of assists for the Canucks (36-28-10) in regulation, while Bo Horvat had one of each. Vasily Podkolzin and Brad Richardson rounded out the scoring for the home s

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Fortnite brings back building

    Fortnite has building again, but you can stick to no-build if you want.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.