Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI): Successful first sale of NFT collection for United at Home, charity initiative co-founded by David Guetta, and new development phases for the AlphaVerse metaverse

Over US$250,000 raised in a few hours for United at Home, charity initiative, co-founded and supported by world-renowned French music producer and DJ David Guetta

New phase for AlphaVerse with the introduction of new universes and dedicated NFTs

First sales of Crystal, the cryptocurrency operating in the AlphaVerse world

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR00140062P9, ALCBI) announces the success of its first exclusive offering of NFTs to benefit the United at Home charity initiative, co-founded and supported by world-renowned French music producer and DJ David Guetta, as well as the launch of new NFTs and the launch of Crystal, one of the operating crypto-currencies of the AlphaVerse world.

The first collection of NFTs dedicated to charitable programs supported by United at Home and operable within the Beat AlphaVerse raised over US$250,000 in a few hours, with new collections available

In partnership with Blockchain Artists Agency and Beat AlphaVerse, the music metaverse created by AlphaVerse, United at Home and David Guetta raised over US$250,000 in a few hours on Opensea. In addition, some NFTs have been set aside for various charitable programs to be auctioned off to benefit these organizations during benefit galas. Other collections for non profit organizations will be launched.

This initiative has enabled the launch of AlphaVerse to benefit charitable organizations, with a very selective offering of NFTs. Given the charitable nature of this sale, CBI retains a small share (less than 20%) of the proceeds.

New collections and preparation of pre-sales for the Atari AlphaVerse

AlphaVerse has now entered a new commercial phase. New lots, houses, apartments and other NFTs have been selected in AlphaVerse The Hub and Beat AlphaVerse for an offer that will start on November 24, 2021 on Opensea and Venly, followed by new market places. In addition, AlphaVerse is finalizing the first initiatives related to pre-sales for the Atari AlphaVerse world for Christmas 2021.

Story continues

First sales of Crystal, a cryptocurrency operating in the AlphaVerse world

The AlphaVerse world will run on crypto-currencies, of which one crypto-currency called "Crystal" (CRYS). 600 million units of CRYS have been minted. CRYS runs on Binance Smart Chain (BCS). The goal is to have a gradual launch of CRYS as the AlphaVerse is developed.

As part of this process, CBI has sold the first CRYS crypto-currencies at an initial valuation of US$50 million and has closed a firm sale of 3 000 000 CRYS for US$250,000 with qualified buyers. The purchase price (ETH) has been received by CBI. CBI retains the full amount of this sale price, with no royalty to be paid. CBI will initiate the exchange of these funds for Euros or another traditional currency as soon as possible.

Several negotiations are underway for sales of CRYS. The closing is expected to take place in early December 2021 and a full report will be provided at the time of the release, on December 15, 2021, of CBI's HY financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2021. CBI's goal is to maximize the unit valuation of CRYS, the operating crypto-currency of AlphaVerse.

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will be opening in summer 2022. CBI has been admitted to trading on the EI compartment (qualified investors) of the Euronext Growth Paris market since October 26, 2021. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io.

Contacts

CBI

Frédéric Chesnais

Chairman and CEO

fredchesnais@cbicorp.io

www.cbicorp.io Listing Sponsor

Atout Capital

Rodolphe Ossola

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com Financial Communications

Calyptus

Gregory Bosson

+33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

cbi@calyptus.net







Attachment



