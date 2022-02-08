Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) and the Horyou Foundation join forces to create a metaverse and token focused on humanitarian action and preserving the planet

Creation of a vast Horyou universe within AlphaVerse

Issuing of a token to support digital philanthropy

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0, ALCBI) is announcing an agreement with Horyou, a global platform promoting a more humanistic approach to technology by bringing together stakeholders promoting social good. Under this agreement, CBI will develop a dedicated universe - Horyou AlphaVerse - within its metaverse and NFTs to support the Horyou Foundation.

The licensing partnership between CBI and Horyou includes two additional areas for development: creating a Horyou universe within AlphaVerse and selling dedicated NFTs for this universe, through the creation of a token called “LIGHTS”. The digital universe will be developed around environmental and societal themes, such as Earth, Sea and Oceans, Health, Digital Technologies and Social Innovations, Arts and Culture, Lifestyle and Creativity. LIGHTS, the new token, will be able to be exchanged or used in connection with sustainable, innovative and philanthropic projects, alongside its use as a functional utility token within the Horyou AlphaVerse world.

With this platform bringing together the metaverse and NFTs to support social good, Horyou and CBI are rolling out a responsible approach: “Blockchain with a purpose”. Principles that have been promoted since 2013 by Horyou and its founder, Yonathan Parienti. With this initiative, the parties want to help digitalize and facilitate support and contributions, as well as social and societal responsibility. This commitment is set out in two ways: directly, as each use of LIGHTS tokens will be identifiable on the blockchain; indirectly, as each of these uses will see LIGHTS tokens awarded to the Horyou Foundation based on 0.05% of these transactions (“Proof of Impact”), enabling the Foundation to pursue its humanitarian and social actions.

Through this partnership, 18 billion LIGHTS tokens will be issued on the Binance smart chain, with the following breakdown: 1.6 billion to enable exchanges for the 1.6 billion HoryouTokens (HYT) already issued (swap option 1 HYT for 1 LIGHTS in place through to February 2025); 11.0 billion for the project’s strategic partnerships and development with a lockup mechanism (Horyou Foundation and Horyou Group: 5.2 billion; CBI: 5.8 billion); 0.7 billion for private sales to be organized shortly by Horyou, with an option to buy virtual land in the metaverse; and lastly, 4.7 billion for the expansion of the metaverse, with the majority of the tokens issued as the project moves forward.

This licensing partnership is in line with the development of AlphaVerse, the metaverse that unites a range of digital worlds or metaverses from CBI. AlphaVerse is developing around a central hub on the blockchain, connecting many different metaverses, created by CBI or by third parties, with revenue sharing.

