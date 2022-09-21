Crypto Analytics Firm Messari Raises $35M in Series B Led by Brevan Howard Digital

Cryptocurrency data and analytics firm Messari has closed a $35 million Series B funding round led by Brevan Howard Digital, according to a press release.

The round, which was initially announced in August, includes investment from Morgan Creek Digital, Samsung Next, FTX Ventures, Galaxy and Coinbase Ventures.

Messari, which is hosting its annual Mainnet conference in New York City this week, will use the capital to expand its team and develop two new products – Protocol Metrics and Data Apps.

"This new funding will help us grow our team, expand internationally, and invest in new data offerings and tools that complete our market-leading product suite," said Messari co-founder and CEO Ryan Selkis.

The round reportedly puts Messari, which also raised $21 million in August of last year, at a $300 million valuation.