Cryotubes Market Size worth $ 285.6 Million by 2032 | CAGR: 6.3% - TMR Study

Rising demand in research institutions and laboratories especially for drug storage and transportation underpins vast lucrative avenues in cryotubes market; Asia Pacific to witness sizable revenue streams

Wilmington, Delaware, United States , Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The cryotubes market size was valued at US$ 149.0 Mn in 2021. A scrutiny of cryotubes market trends indicate that cryotubes find widespread application in preservation of various biological samples in research labs and healthcare institutions. The cryotubes market growth is fueled by rising adoption in medical and pharmaceutical industries. The analysts at TMR observed that customization can be a key value proposition for market players.

In a bid to boost cryotubes market shares, manufacturers in the market are leaning on unveiling new designs and safety features. Of note, they are focusing on advanced products to meet the requirements of non-sterile water-based drug products. Overall, the use of cryotubes for the storage and transportation will grow steadily over the next few years, thereby generating substantial revenue streams.

Key Findings of Cryotubes Market Study

  • Rising Adoption in Life Sciences Industries: Massive use of biological samples such as blood components in the healthcare institutions and research labs are propelling the uptake of products in the life sciences industries. Rise in development of new medical products and drugs has spurred the demand, and thus has reinforced the prospects of the cryotubes market. Of note, the TMR study found that there is enormous demand in chemical testing labs. Cryotubes with quick seal designs are gathering traction among users in research labs globally.

  • Tubes with Advanced Designs Present Value-Grab Opportunity: Recent cryotubes market trends highlight the growing demand for the tubes in safe transportation and storage of vaccines. Manufacturers are incorporating high-performing tube materials, such as those that can maintain functionality at ultra-high temperatures. Focus on wide adoption of quick seal designs and easy to use features will serve as major aspects for product innovations in the cryotubes market. The study found that self-standing cryotubes accounted for a major market share in 2021. The segment is expected to retain its lead in the global cryotubes market during the forecast period of 2022-2032. Since they need virtually no support and are remarkably convenient to use, their popularity will continue to propel revenues in cryotubes market growth.

Cryotubes Market: Key Drivers

  • Rise in vaccine development and drug manufacturing processes is a key driver of the cryotubes market. The use in drug sampling and testing processes offers a tremendous growth opportunity for firms.

  • Enormous demand for containers used in the storage and transportation of blood samples is a key factor that will steer substantial revenue streams for players in the cryotubes market during period.

Cryotubes Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative region in the cryotubes market. It is projected to account for a major market share during the forecast period. Strides of the regional market are propelled by rise in drug development and massive applications of cryotubes in the healthcare industry in the region. Especially in key economies such as India, China, and Japan, growing spending on healthcare and R&D in the pharmaceutical sector is steering the revenue generation in the regional market.

Cryotubes Market: Competition Landscape

A high degree of fragmentation characterizes the competition landscape of the cryotubes market. This can be attributed to the presence of several players holding significant cryotubes market shares.

Some of the key market players are Merck KGaA, JIANGSU HXRT MD CO., LTD., WATSON Bio Lab USA, Ziath Ltd., TPP Techno Plastic Products AG, Biologix Group Ltd., CAPP, AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientisfic Inc.

Cryotubes Market Segmentation

  • Tube Type

    • Self-standing

    • Round Bottom

  • Capacity

    • Up to 2 ML

    • 3-4 ML

    • Above 4 ML

  • End Use

    • Research Organizations

    • Drug Manufacturers

    • Healthcare Institutions

    • Laboratories

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

