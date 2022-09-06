Cryogenic Insulation Market to Worth USD 5.04 billion by 2029 | Increasing Oil and Natural gas Sector and need of insulation in the energy & power to Bolster Growth

Worldwide demand for Cryogenic Insulation materials is projected to increase at 7.3% CAGR by the end of 2029, Cryogenic insulation plays a vital role in the oil and natural gas industry for the transport and storage of liquefied natural gas

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Cryogenic Insulation Market.

The global Cryogenic Insulation Market was valued at around USD 2.61 billion in 2021, the overall sales of cryogenic insulation are projected to reach USD 5.04 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Cryogenic insulation is a high-performance material that protects and reduces energy leaks while also providing a high level of thermal isolation for applications operating at temperatures below -75 degrees Celsius. This is primarily used for transporting and storing cryogenic gases like liquid petroleum gas (LPG), liquid natural gas (LNG), and ethylene. Growing LNG terminals, LNG transportation and storage, and other LNG-related applications necessitated cryogenic insulation, which is expected to boost cryogenic market demand.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5416/cryogenic-insulation-market#request-a-sample

Rising LNG demand is expected to propel market growth

LNG is natural gas that has been liquefied and has only 1/600 of its volume in a gaseous state. The natural gas is cooled to -1640 degrees Celsius in order to liquefy it. LNG's reduced volume makes it ideal for efficient transport and storage. Low LNG temperatures place high demands on plant components and the equipment used for LNG storage and transportation (such as pipework systems carrying LNG, and tanks storing LNG). These pipes and tanks insulation must be permanently thermally insulated from adjacent plant components. This calls for cryogenic insulation. Rising LNG demand is expected to boost the global cryogenic insulation market. Growing demand for LNG, particularly in Asia, is expected to drive market growth. The United States will lead exports in 2021.

Recent Developments

  • On April 14th, 2022; Chemical multinational BASF used its proprietary Elastopor Cryo (Elastopor) technology has developed a cryogenic insulation system that is used to transport cryogenic liquid cargo such as liquefied natural gas (LNG). The system, developed by Shanghai Harvest Insulation Engineering Co., Ltd (Harvest), integrated into the first VLEC (Very Large Ethane Carrier) to be delivered to Jiangnan Shipyard, one of China's leading shipbuilding companies.

  • On March 2021: Qatar Petroleum established a multi-party agreement with LNT Marine, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) to participate on the development of new medium and large LNG carrier designs with other prominent worldwide LNG companies. LNT Marine develops LNG carriers and cryogenic insulation systems for marine applications, and is a technology provider and developer in the LNG market.

Asia Pacific to Witness a Dominant Market Share of the global market premises

The regional market is expected to witness robust growth during the ongoing forecast period that is driven by the increasing investment in industries like the energy and power and food & beverage industries. The region includes countries like China, India, Japan, and Indonesia. These regions are expected to contribute significantly towards the global growth of the market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute/Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 2.61 billion in 2021

USD 5.04 billion by 2029

CAGR

7.3% (2022 - 2029)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022 - 2029

Historical Data

2017

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Material Type, End-Use Industry and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Vendors

Rochling Group, Armacell International Holding GmbH, Aspen Aerogels Inc., Owens Corning, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Johns Manville Inc., Hertel Holding B.V., Lydall Inc., and DUNMORE.

Key Market Opportunities

The increasing investments in the development of LNG pipeline infrastructure, particularly in developing countries

Key Market Drivers

  • Increasing demand for LNG as a fuel across developed and developing.

  • Growing significance of cryogenic insulation across the food & beverage and medical industries

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global cryogenic insulation market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships

Some Key players operating in global cryogenic insulation materials market are Rochling Group, Armacell International Holding GmbH, Aspen Aerogels Inc., Owens Corning, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Johns Manville Inc., Hertel Holding B.V., Lydall Inc., and DUNMORE.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5416/cryogenic-insulation-market

Cryogenic Insulation Market Segments:

Cryogenic Insulation Market by Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

  • Cellular

  • Fibrous

  • Flake

  • Granular

  • Reflective

  • Others

Cryogenic Insulation Market by Application, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

  • Storage Tanks

  • Fuel Tanks

  • Pipe Systems

  • Terminals

  • Others

Cryogenic Insulation Market by End User, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

  • Shipping

  • Metallurgical

  • Chemicals

  • Energy & Power

  • Others

Cryogenic Insulation Market by Region, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Cryogenic Insulation Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Cryogenic insulation is known to be high-performance materials that are being used to reduce the energy level leaks and further, help to provide a high level of thermal isolation for applications that are operating below −75°C. The Cryogenic insulation market products are widely used in the storage conditions like cryogenic tanks and for the transportation of cryogenic gases such as liquid natural gas (LNG), and others like liquid nitrogen, LPG, and ethylene. Cryogenic insulation products are also known for providing and promising efficient and reliable transportation along with a safe degree of storage of these gases. There has been an array of insulation materials including polyurethane, polyisocyanurate, expanded foams, and others like cellular glass, fiberglass, and polystyrene are known for their use for cryogenic insulation applications. Some of the market trade names for cryogenic insulation are inclusive of Durolight, Armaflex, CRYO-SHIELD, FOAMNERT Board-TN, FOAMGLAS, NP500CR, and Cryogel.

Market Opportunities

One of the key trends that are being observed in the cryogenic insulation market trends is the increasing investments in the development of innovative initiatives and high-performance materials. Some of the newly developed materials that are available in the market include aerogel like Pyrogel, Cryogel, and Nanogel, along with Inspec Foams (SOLIMIDE), and polyimide foams (SOLREX).

Technology Analysis

With the increasing application and use of cryogenic refrigeration in the food and beverage, along with others like the transportation, medical, and energy industries, the demand for cryogenic insulation is set to witness a significant amount of growth during the forecast period that will be ending in 2028. Additionally, the growth of the global cryogenic insulation market is driven by the increased amount of demand for LNG both across developed as well as developing countries.

Vacuum Insulated Pipe Market

The global vacuum insulated pipe market is expected to grow at 5.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 1.78 billion by 2029 from USD 1.10 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3566/vacuum-insulated-pipe-market

High-Temperature Composite Materials Market

The Global High-Temperature Composite Materials Market size is expected to grow at 7.38% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach USD 138.60 million by 2029 from USD 73.45 million in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3819/high-temperature-composite-materials-market

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


