Cryogenic Equipment Market Size Worth USD 32.86 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.9% CAGR

·8 min read
According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Cryogenic Equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 17.24 billion in 2020 to USD 32.86 billion in 2028, at CAGR of 8.9% during forecast period;

Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cryogenic Equipment Market was USD 18.06 billion in 2021. The global market size is expected to be gain momentum by reaching USD 32.86 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Cryogenic Equipment Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our analysts, the factors such as rising demand for clean energy sources and the growing oil & gas industry across the globe. Increasing investments in LNG power plants and rising focus on processing and manufacturing industries to foster market development


Report Highlights:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

8.9%

2027 Value Projection

USD 32.86 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2019

USD 17.24 Billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

130

Segments covered

By Product, By Cryogen, By End User, and By Region

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Clean Energy Source to Bolster Market Expansion

Increasing Demand for Clean Energy Sources to Augment Growth


COVID-19 Impact Analysis-

Restrictions on Manufacturing and Transport to Hinder Market Progress

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the restrictions imposed on manufacturing and transport activities. The sudden spike in COVID-19 infections led to the adoption of stringent norms. This has led to the closure of industries and the lack of raw materials for cryogenic equipment production. However, the adoption of production machinery, advanced sanitization methods, reduced capacities, and half capacities have enabled manufacturers to recover their losses. This factor is expected to boost market growth during the pandemic.


Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Clean Energy Sources to Augment Growth

According to the data by Ecotricity, crude oil reserves are depleting at a rate of around 4 billion tons every year. The growing scarcity of fossil fuels and the rising concerns over emissions are propelling the demand for clean energy sources. The surging demand for clean energy sources drives the demand for advanced cryogenic equipment for storage, transportation, and regasification applications. Additionally, the rising oil & gas industry is expected to favor the global cryogenic equipment market in the forthcoming years.

The rising demand for LNG fuels for automotive use is expected to increase the equipment’s sales. Further, significant investments in the petrochemical and chemical sectors are likely to boost market growth. Rising usage of refrigerators, pumps, vaporizers, valves, and oil tankers is likely to increase the demand for the equipment. The equipment increases the safety of the fuel and maintains safety. The rising demand for fuel storage and the rising adoption of renewable energy resources is likely to increase the equipment’s adoption. Moreover, it is also used in the healthcare sector to store blood, package medicines, and purge equipment. These factors are likely to drive the cryogenic equipment market growth.

However, the fluctuating stainless steel prices and stringent green-house emission norms may hinder the market progress.

Cryogenic equipment is used extensively in the oil & gas industry to store and transport industrial and natural gases in industrial operations. The rising investments in LNG power plants to develop sustainable energy resources are likely to boost the product’s adoption. The emergence of several manufacturing industries and power plants may boost the product’s adoption. Further, the rising investments in electronics, metallurgy, food & beverage, mining, and metal industries are likely to fuel product adoption. As per the World Investment Report 2018, in the Asia Pacific, an approximate foreign direct investment of USD 476 billion was made in 2017. In addition, rising government focus on improvising regulations and policies for the development of new industry and stabilization are likely to increase the equipment’s demand. These factors are likely to boost market growth.

Industry Developments:

March 2020: EIGA revised Doc 87/07 to provide additional measures for cryogenic transport tanks’ hydrocarbon contamination prevention.

December 2019 – SoftInWay Inc, an industry-leading consulting service provider, announces the launch of new designs for turbo-style configuration of cryogenic equipment such as pumps that cater to the pressure rise and required flow rate, while minimizing cost and time.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Cryofab, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Linde (Germany)

  • Nikkisso Cryoquip (U.S.)

  • Nikkiso Co. Ltd (Japan)

  • SHI Cryogenics Group (Japan)

  • HEROSE GMBH (Germany)

  • Wessington Cryogenics (U.K.)

  • Cryo Pur (France)

  • INOXCVA (INOX India Pvt Ltd) (India)

  • Sulzer (Switzerland)

  • Schlumberger (U.S.)

  • Flowserve Corporation (U.S.)

  • Fives (France)

  • Phpk Technologies (U.S.)

  • Marshall Excelsior Company (U.S.)

  • ACME Cryogenics (U.S.)

  • RegO (U.S.)

  • Habonim Industrial Valves & Actuators LTD (U.S.)


Segmentation Analysis-

By product, the market is segmented into bayonet connection, actuator, vaporizer, pump, valve, tank, and others. As per cryogen, it is categorized into helium, hydrogen, liquefied natural gas (LNG), argon, oxygen, nitrogen, and others. Based on end-user, it is classified into marine, chemical & petrochemical, power generation, metallurgy, oil & gas, and others.  Regionally, it is grouped into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The tank segment, based on product, held a market share of about 36.1% in 2019 and is likely to experience a significant growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factor such as extensive adoption of cryogenic equipment such as tank for storage and transportation purposes in oil & gas industry.

Key Benefits for Cryogenic Equipment Market:

  • The Cryogenic Equipment market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

  • Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

  • Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

  • The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Cryogenic Equipment market during the forecast period.

  • The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the global Cryogenic Equipment market to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

  • The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.

Regional Insights:

Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Development to Bolster Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the cryogenic equipment market share because of increasing infrastructure investments and supportive government policies. The market in Asia-Pacific was USD 6.00 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow positively in the upcoming years. Further, the rising popularity of renewable energy resources and rising demand for power are likely to boost the equipment’s demand. For example, The Asian Development Bank (ADB) decided to invest in energy projects worth USD 1 billion in December 2019. These factors are likely to boost market expansion.

In North America, the growth in the power and industrial sectors of the U.S. is expected to boost the equipment’s adoption. Further, the addition of 18 GW new gas-based power plants by 2020 is expected to boost the product’s adoption. In addition, the rising focus on the processing and manufacturing industry, such as primary metal and machinery production industries, are likely to boost the market growth.

In Europe, the rising application of industrial gases in manufacturing & processing, metal & mining, oil & gas, and steel industry is expected to boost the product demand.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Players Set Up Facilities to Expand Market Reach Globally

Prominent companies operating in the company set up manufacturing facilities to expand their market reach worldwide. For example, Lide declared that it had set up a novel on-site manufacturing plant in Qinzhou, China, in July 2021. The company shall supply industrial gases and oxygen to Shanghai Huayi's new chemical complex by opening up the plant. The manufacturing plant comprises three air separation units designed to supply 5,000 tons of nitrogen and 7,500 tons per day of oxygen. This strategy may enable the company to expand its market reach. In addition, the adoption of research and development may enable companies to improve their product quality and boost their brand image.


Cryogenic Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Product

  • Tank

  • Valve

  • Vaporizer

  • Pump

  • Actuator

  • Bayonet Connection

  • Others

By Cryogen Type:

  • Nitrogen

  • Oxygen

  • Argon

  • Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

  • Hydrogen

  • Helium

  • Others

By End-User:

  • Oil & Gas

  • Metallurgy

  • Power Generation

  • Chemical & Petrochemical

  • Marine

  • Others

Table of Contents

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Cryogenic Equipment Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Continued…


