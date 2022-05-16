Cryogenic Equipment Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 32.86 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9%

Cryogenic Equipment Market to Hit USD 32.86 Billion by 2028; Increasing Focus on Processing & Manufacturing Industries to Fuel Market Progress: Fortune Business Insights™

Cryogenic Equipment Market

Cryogenic Equipment Market
Cryogenic Equipment Market

Pune, India, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cryogenic equipment market size stood at USD 17.24 billion in 2021. The market is estimated to rise from USD 18.06 billion in 2021 to USD 32.86 billion by 2028 at 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Cryogenic equipment Market, 2021-2028.”

According to the analysis increasing investments in LNG power plants and rising focus on processing and manufacturing industries to foster market development. The rising demand for clean energy power is anticipated to boost the market in the near future. The transportation, storage, and regasification applications for generating clean energy hold substantial potential for the growth of the market.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cryogenic-equipment-market-100823


List of Key Companies Profiled in the Market Report:

  • Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Cryofab, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Linde (Germany)

  • Nikkisso Cryoquip (U.S.)

  • Nikkiso Co. Ltd (Japan)

  • SHI Cryogenics Group (Japan)

  • HEROSE GMBH (Germany)

  • Wessington Cryogenics (U.K.)

  • Cryo Pur (France)

  • INOXCVA (INOX India Pvt Ltd) (India)

  • Sulzer (Switzerland)

  • Schlumberger (U.S.)

  • Flowserve Corporation (U.S.)

  • Fives (France)

  • Phpk Technologies (U.S.)

  • Marshall Excelsior Company (U.S.)

  • ACME Cryogenics (U.S.)

  • RegO (U.S.)

  • Habonim Industrial Valves & Actuators LTD (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

8.9%

2028 Value Projection

USD 32.86 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 17.24 billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

130

Segments covered

By Product, By Cryogen Type, By End-User, and By Region

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Clean Energy Source to Bolster Market Expansion

Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Development to Bolster Market Growth in Asia-Pacific


Impact of COVID-19:

Restrictions on Manufacturing and Transport to Hinder Market Progress

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the restrictions imposed on manufacturing and transport activities. The sudden spike in COVID-19 infections led to the adoption of stringent norms. This has led to the closure of industries and the lack of raw materials for cryogenic equipment production. However, the adoption of production machinery, advanced sanitization methods, reduced capacities, and half capacities have enabled manufacturers to recover their losses. This factor is expected to boost market growth during the pandemic.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cryogenic-equipment-market-100823


Report Coverage:

The report has been prepared meticulously through quantitative and qualitative assessments to offer a comprehensive market view. Notably, many primary interviews have been conducted with major stakeholders and suppliers. Primary data has been collected through questionnaires, telephonic conversations and emails. Moreover, the report also includes secondary sources, such as government websites, SEC filings and press releases. The report also gives an in-depth view of market size, share, revenue, volume and delves into SWOT analysis.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Demand for Clean Energy Source to Bolster Market Expansion

The rising demand for regasification, storage, and transportation of clean energy is expected to boost cryogenic equipment’s demand. The rising demand for LNG fuels for automotive use is expected to increase the equipment’s sales. Further, significant investments in the petrochemical and chemical sectors are likely to boost market growth. Rising usage of refrigerators, pumps, vaporizers, valves, and oil tankers is likely to increase the demand for the equipment. The equipment increases the safety of the fuel and maintains safety.

The rising demand for fuel storage and the rising adoption of renewable energy resources is likely to increase the equipment’s adoption. Moreover, it is also used in the healthcare sector to store blood, package medicines, and purge equipment. These factors are likely to drive the cryogenic equipment market growth.

However, the fluctuating stainless steel prices and stringent green-house emission norms may hinder the market progress.


Quick Buy - Cryogenic Equipment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100823


Competitive Landscape:

Major Players Set Up Facilities to Expand Market Reach Globally

Prominent companies operating in the company set up manufacturing facilities to expand their market reach worldwide. For example, Lide declared that it had set up a novel on-site manufacturing plant in Qinzhou, China, in July 2021. The company shall supply industrial gases and oxygen to Shanghai Huayi's new chemical complex by opening up the plant. The manufacturing plant comprises three air separation units designed to supply 5,000 tons of nitrogen and 7,500 tons per day of oxygen. This strategy may enable the company to expand its market reach. In addition, the adoption of research and development may enable companies to improve their product quality and boost their brand image.

Segmentation:

  • By product, the market is segmented into bayonet connection, actuator, vaporizer, pump, valve, tank, and others. As per cryogen, it is categorized into helium, hydrogen, liquefied natural gas (LNG), argon, oxygen, nitrogen, and others.

  • Based on end-user, it is classified into marine, chemical & petrochemical, power generation, metallurgy, oil & gas, and others.

  • Regionally, it is grouped into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Development to Bolster Market Growth in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the cryogenic equipment market share because of increasing infrastructure investments and supportive government policies. The market in Asia-Pacific was USD 6.00 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow positively in the upcoming years. Further, the rising popularity of renewable energy resources and rising demand for power are likely to boost the equipment’s demand. For example, The Asian Development Bank (ADB) decided to invest in energy projects worth USD 1 billion in December 2019. These factors are likely to boost market expansion.

In North America, the growth in the power and industrial sectors of the U.S. is expected to boost the equipment’s adoption. Further, the addition of 18 GW new gas-based power plants by 2020 is expected to boost the product’s adoption. In addition, the rising focus on the processing and manufacturing industry, such as primary metal and machinery production industries, are likely to boost the market growth.

In Europe, the rising application of industrial gases in manufacturing & processing, metal & mining, oil & gas, and steel industry is expected to boost cryogenic equipment’s demand. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), natural gas demand is expected to increase by 1.5% annually from 2019 to 2025. These factors are likely to boost market development.

Industry Development

March 2020: EIGA revised Doc 87/07 to provide additional measures for cryogenic transport tanks’ hydrocarbon contamination prevention.

Table of Content:

  1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Definitions and Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
4. Key Insights
4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
4.2. Latest Technological Advancement
4.3. Regulatory Landscape
4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis
4.5. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5. Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19
5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Cryogenic Equipment Market
5.2. Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact
5.3. Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19
5.4. Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak
6. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
6.1. Key Findings / Summary
6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
6.2.1.Tank
6.2.2.Valve
6.2.3.Vaporizer
6.2.4.Pump
6.2.5.Actuator
6.2.6.Bayonet Connection
6.2.7.Others
6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cryogen Type
6.3.1.Nitrogen
6.3.2.Oxygen
6.3.3.Argon
6.3.4.Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
6.3.5.Hydrogen
6.3.6.Helium
6.3.7.Others
6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
6.4.1.Oil & Gas
6.4.2.Metallurgy
6.4.3.Power Generation
6.4.4.Chemical & Petrochemical
6.4.5.Marine
6.4.6.Others
6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
6.5.1.North America
6.5.2.Latin America
6.5.3.Europe
6.5.4.Asia Pacific
6.5.5.Middle East and Africa

Continued…


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cryogenic-equipment-market-100823


