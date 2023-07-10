Crying from storm drain leads firefighters to trapped baby deer. See photos of rescue

A “concerned resident” who heard a strange noise coming from a storm drain helped bring about a joyful reunion in Tennessee.

The noise was the cries of a baby animal, and they immediately called the fire department.

Firefighters arrived and took a closer look inside the storm drain.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Inside was a tiny, baby deer, trapped in the confined space, according to a July 10 Facebook post from the Johnson City Firefighters Association.

Firefighters monitored the air quality in the drain as they carefully removed the deer.

The firefighters jumped into action, Lieutenant Nathan Carrier with the Johnson City Fire Department told McClatchy News in a Facebook message.

The rescue “required delicate maneuvering to ensure the safety of the baby deer,” Carrier said, and firefighters above ground monitored the air quality in the drain.

The firefighters always carry pet CPR masks that can be used on a variety of animals during a rescue, Carrier said, but luckily the deer and the firefighters were breathing fine.

As the firefighters spent the better part of an hour working to free the baby, its mother stood “anxiously” in a nearby field, Carrier said.

The deer was “seemingly aware of her baby’s predicament,” Carrier said, but she stayed a safe distance away from the rescue.

The baby deer was likely only a few weeks old, based on its size, but to the best of the firefighters knowledge, was uninjured.

The deer was gently lifted out of the drain and placed in the field where it joined its mother, Carrier said.

“The successful rescue operation was met with relief and gratitude from the concerned citizen … and onlookers, who were moved by the heartwarming reunion of the baby deer with its mother,” Carrier said.

The deer’s mother waited anxiously in the field before the two were reunited.

Johnson City is in the northeast corner of Tennessee, about 150 miles from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Couple pulls over for frantic mama duck and completes heartwarming rescue, TikTok shows

Driver hears strange noises from car — and discovers stowaway creature under hood

Microphones in the jungle help lead researchers to rare and elusive creature, study says

Hear mountain lion’s playful growls as she tumbles with cub in California videos