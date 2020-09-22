Crying, shoeless kindergartner found deep in the woods by police K-9, Maine cops say

A missing kindergartner has been found safe thanks to a Maine State Police K-9 named Dutch.

Troopers reunited the girl with her parents Monday after the K-9 tracked the scent from her jacket, according to a Facebook post by state police. Authorities said the child had run into the woods during recess.

The incident occurred in Lyman, about 90 minutes south of the state’s capital, Augusta.

“After arriving on scene, Dutch began the track from the child’s jacket and immediately began tracking into the thick woods,” according to police. “After tracking for over half a mile, Dutch began exhibiting signs that the child was nearby.”

The dog located the girl a short time later sitting on a rock crying. She wasn’t wearing any shoes, police said.

Troopers brought the child out from the woods and released her into the care of her parents.

News of the child’s rescue gained plenty of kudos for the “hero” K-9 and his handler, State Trooper Zachary Fancy.

“Thank God a good outcome!” one user commented on the agency’s Facebook post. “Great job canine officer Dutch.”

“These dogs are amazing!” another agreed. “You guys do a great job! Thanks!”