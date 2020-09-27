It would be a crying shame if Boohoo's chairman kept his post after this scandal

Boohoo’s share price has returned to the level seen before examples of pay abuses and terrible working conditions in the company’s supply chain in Leicester were exposed in July. Trade has not been dented by the scandal. And the independent report by Alison Levitt QC – which found Boohoo knew about serious examples of failures likely to be “endemic” months before they were revealed – was sufficiently even-handed to allow the company to champion the bits it liked. For example: some reforms had already started last year and the business model does not rely on exploitation.

All over then? Is it a case of Boohoo accepting Levitt’s recommendations and moving on? Friday’s 15% jump in the share price suggested that’s how the investors see things, and Boohoo seems similarly minded. No one has resigned. In its formal response, the company did little more than express “regret” about its shortcomings; an apology to the garment workers of Leicester only followed later. The report does say the company is now using new, ethical suppliers.

However, outside shareholders – those who are not members of the family of Mahmud Kamani, co-founder, executive chairman and 12.5% owner – should read the Levitt report in full. The nine pages of “discussion and analysis” are damning. They paint a picture of a company that refused to recognise uncomfortable facts even when they were staring it in the face.

The first paragraph is withering: “One of the aspects that I have observed is a tendency by the Boohoo board to treat every piece of negative publicity about the Leicester garment industry as though it was the first time they had ever heard it.”

Quite. It was that mindset that led Boohoo to declare in July that it was “shocked and appalled” by the allegations in the Sunday Times. But the board cannot have been shocked. An auditor had already told Boohoo that conditions in some factories were among the worst they had seen in the UK. Chief executive John Lyttle had been to inspect the premises himself. Boohoo’s response was “to concentrate on disproving minor elements of the story”.

Levitt found the deep failures “did not arise from intentional exploitation” but were caused by “weak corporate governance”. In short, the company concentrated on driving revenues and “has not felt responsible for conditions in the Leicester factories on anything other than a superficial level”. She views that as a failure to act in the interests of all shareholders.

At this stage, the finger should point at Kamani, as chairman of the board. Indeed, Levitt remarked: “As Mahmud Kamani told me, he knows how to sell clothes and leaves it to others to deal with the other aspects of running the company. I have concluded that for too long, Mr Kamani’s priorities have been allowed to dictate company policy.”

But then she let Kamani off the hook, inviting him to lead Boohoo’s reform. “If he chooses to do so, the chairman could become an icon in the industry and the company he created will go from strength to strength,” she said.

Well, maybe, but what’s wrong with a conventional governance set-up that requires a few checks and balances in the form of an independent chairman? Kamani seems determined to resist that route. He tried it once and ended up falling out with Peter Williams. The new plan is to appoint two new non-executive directors and a senior outsider in a non-board role to oversee the clean-up of the supply chain.

That’s better than nothing, but outside shareholders should insist on more. Kamani’s 12.5% stake is large, but Boohoo is not a private company. He should stick to the retailing role he knows about and stand down as chairman.

No signal about the future of the railways

Rail franchising is dead, the Department for Transport has declared. What should succeed it in governing Britain’s railway is less obvious.

For now, rail is subject to emergency recovery measures agreements, or Ermas: six-to-18-month contracts signed at the 11th hour last week. Bar the optimistic insertion of the word “recovery”, and a lower margin for train operators, it is unclear how these differ from the contracts announced in March, at the dawn of Britain’s lockdown.

