‘I cry three times a day’: Wonder Woman Lynda Carter opens up about her husband’s death

Even Wonder Woman can’t be strong all the time.

Lynda Carter admits she is still mourning the loss of her husband of 37 years, Robert Altman.

The video game executive died from complications caused by a medical procedure in February. He was 73.

On Monday, the 1970s TV star, who recently bought a home in Surfside, admitted in an interview with Tamron Hall that she is constantly emotional.

“I cry probably three times a day, in the morning and various times when I think of him,” said the 70-year-old.

Fellow model Iman, who lost rocker David Bowie in 2016 after 24 years of marriage, was also a guest on Hall’s show, in an episode titled “Rediscovering Life After Loss.”

The supermodel’s ability to open up about losing the rocker helped give Carter inspiration to move on: “Iman gives me hope that all these memories… will be ones that don’t cause me to cry,” she told Hall. “[H]earing her gave me a little bit of courage.... she has moved to the place that I am not there yet, but that gives me hope for finding out who I am without him because there is no witness to my life without him.”

The Arizona native knows grieving is a process and is letting herself have all the feels.

“I’d often said of my husband while he was alive, that if you were a friend of Robert Altman’s you were one of the luckiest people in the world,” Carter said. “He was just one of those kinds of guys and he got to be my husband. And so it was shocking when we lost him.”

Last month, the TV icon put on a brave (not to mention gorgeous) face appearing at the Bass Museum in Miami Beach to celebrate National Wonder Woman Day and the 80th anniversary of the iconic DC-comic book character that Carter brought to life on the small screen over 40 years ago.