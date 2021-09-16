Cry Macho review round-up: Clint Eastwood's Western is 'crusty and antiquated'

The reviews for Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho are out and the film is receiving mixed responses from critics. Where many have appreciated the direction and storyline, there are few who called it an 'inert disappointment'.

Directed by Clint Eastwood himself, the film features him as a former rodeo star who is hired to bring a young man in Mexico back to his father in the US. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces a challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption. Based on a novel by N Richard Nash, Eastwood's young charge is played by newcomer Eduardo Minett.

The film also stars Dwight Yoakam, Fernanda Urrejola, Natalia Traven, Horacio Garcia Rojas, among others in pivotal roles. Cry Macho is set to release on 17 September.

(Also read on Firstpost: What makes Clint Eastwood return to acting and directing at 91)

Below are some of the reviews:

Vulture: "Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho feels like an illusion. Watching Cry Macho, you can imagine that younger Clint " say, at age 51, or 61, or, hell, 81 " playing the part. He doesn't need de-aging because he's got the audience's memories on his side. Eastwood's diction might be awkward, his back hunched, his frame unsteady " but he is perfect for the role because we want him to be".

The Guardian: "Cry Macho, the new 70s-set film from the world's most prolific nonagenarian director, Clint Eastwood, has endured an almost 50-year journey to the screen, a journey that, after actually watching Cry Macho, is of far more interest than what's ended up in front of us. Eastwood's decision to reboard the project in 2020 for a film ambitiously made during the latter half of the year with pandemic restrictions is an understandable one " it's a film that speaks to themes both visually and textually that have interested him for years " but it's also one that's crucially misjudged. The film acknowledges age but not advanced age".

The Olympian: "The one-time Dirty Harry directs and stars as a crotchety old cowboy pressed into transporting a teenager from Mexico to America in Cry Macho, an aimless and sometimes cringe-worthy film. But it has perhaps the best performance by a rooster in modern cinematic history. The dialogue here is stilted as if to conform to the plain brusqueness of Eastwood's favoured loners".

The Hollywood Reporter: "This is a story so crusty and antiquated in its conveniently resolved conflicts, contrivances and drippy sentimentality that it should have been left on the shelf."

Los Angeles Times: "Cry Macho is a creaky, semi-sweet, unavoidably sentimental adaptation of a 1975 novel by N. Richard Nash, can thus be seen as Eastwood's latest reckoning with certain wrongheaded assumptions about masculinity, and with a particular tough-guy ethos that he has both defined and subverted over his six-decade career. At this point, it would be a surprise to report that the movie was anything else. The self-critical strain in Eastwood's work has become so pronounced of late as to run the risk of seeming repetitive. In recent years his usual motifs " the inevitability and futility of violence, the complicated and often-misunderstood nature of heroism " have tended to register with greater force and clarity than the movies themselves".

