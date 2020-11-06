Cruz, Graham add fuel to Trump’s inflammatory vote-fraud charges

As President Trump seemed headed for defeat in the vote count Friday, and some Republicans began to distance themselves from his increasingly desperate claims of fraud, some of his long-standing allies were scrambling to give him cover for his effort to undermine the legitimacy of the election.

Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ted Cruz of Texas, in particular, went on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program Thursday night to promote baseless conspiracy theories about Republican observers being excluded from the rooms where the votes were being counted.

Cruz made the claim that in Philadelphia elections officials were “not allowing election observers in” and that they were “throwing the observers out.”

But the Trump campaign’s own lawyers acknowledged, in a hearing, that there have been Republican observers in the room at all times since mail ballots began to be opened and counted at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

“Their counsel admitted at the hearing, after questions from the court, that they had several representatives in the room,” said the three Philadelphia city commissioners in a statement. The commissioners, two Democrats and one Republican who oversee voting in the city, said there were between 15 and 19 Republican observers present all day on Thursday.

Yet Cruz used his platform to spread inflammatory misinformation on Hannity’s show. “I am angry and I think the American people are angry because by throwing the observers out, by clouding the vote counting in a shroud of darkness, they are setting the state to potentially steal the election,” Cruz said. “It is lawless and they need to follow the law.”

A Cruz spokeswoman did not respond to a question about whether the Texas Republican plans to correct his accusation, which came on the same night that two men were arrested outside the Philadelphia Convention Center with illegal firearms. The men were connected to a silver Hummer from Virginia that bore stickers promoting QAnon, the web of paranoid conspiracy theories whose followers mostly support President Trump.

Graham made similar false statements on Hannity’s show as well. “Why are they shutting people out? Because they don’t want people to see what they’re doing,” Graham said.

Graham also endorsed a suggestion by Hannity that the Republicans who control the Pennsylvania state legislature could “invalidate” the popular vote in the state and send a slate of Trump backers to the Electoral College, a potential Constitutional nightmare.

“Everything should be on the table,” Graham said.

On another Fox program, host Tucker Carlson and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, took a rambling tour through a series of inaccurate and misleading statements regarding the vote. Carlson began by blaming the media for undermining trust in the election, rather than the president who has said over and over that the public should not trust the election results.

“Americans need to have confidence that their elections have integrity. And that means things like poll watchers. Poll watchers from both parties need to be present as ballots are being counted,” Hawley said.

There were poll watchers present.

“That means states need to give an accounting of how many absentee ballots they have left,” Hawley said.

