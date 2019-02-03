Crutchlow to return to MotoGP action in Sepang test

.

After a winter of rehabilitation, the British rider will ride a MotoGP bike for the first time since the accident in the opening test of the pre-season at Sepang, which kicks off on Wednesday.

In an interview with MotoGP.com conducted late last year, Crutchlow said his injury was severe enough that he couldn’t walk for more than a month after the crash.

"As you know the extent of the injury that I’ve had to my tibia, fibia and the talus bone in the ankle, was a big one, a very, very big one,” he said.

“I had a fantastic surgeon who has managed to put it back together very well.

"I’m a typical motorcycle racer – you do think you’ll be back straight away, you think, ‘you know, it’s a broken bone, no problem, put a pin in it or a plate in it and I’ll be back racing’.

"But this wasn’t the case with this injury, I was told. And I’m still not able to walk.

"I have been cycling, but I haven’t been walking on it. The impact of walking would damage the artificial bone that’s gone in. I have to take it easy.

“Fingers crossed and I’ll try my best to be positive to be back on the bike as soon as possible.”

A previous version of this story carried a headline claiming that Crutchlow is still unable to walk following his injuries. This was based on the faulty assumption that Crutchlow’s quotes were given to MotoGP.com recently. We apologise for this error.

