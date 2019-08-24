Crutchlow: Qualifying crash an "amateur mistake"

Crutchlow will start his home race from ninth on the grid, having slid off the track at Stowe while on course to improve on his final flying lap in Q2.

Speaking after the session, Crutchlow said he may have "run out of talent" as he accepted blame for the fall.

"Bit of an amateur mistake to be honest, braked a bit too deep," he explained. "We looked on the data afterwards and I was so close to pulling it down, and if I would have pulled it down, I would have gained a big chunk of time.

"That was why I committed to the corner, because I knew how deep I’d braked, I knew I had to be smoother and not lock the rear, because it would have sent me on anyway, but I committed to it.

"And obviously after when you crash you say ‘you shouldn’t have committed, you could’ve done another lap’, but in the end it’s a fine line at the moment in MotoGP of how well you qualify."

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

