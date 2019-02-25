Crutchlow "not even close" to being ready for Qatar
Crutchlow concluded the penultimate day of pre-season running at Losail ninth fastest, six tenths off the pace, having performed back-to-back comparisons between the 2018-spec Honda and 2019 bike.
It came after the entire Honda contingent struggled on Saturday, with Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez admitting the Asakadai-based marque lags "far" behind its rivals.
Crutchlow said that while his performance on Sunday was a step forward, he has yet to find an adequate base set-up for his bike that would allow him to begin focusing on preparations for the Qatar race on March 10.
"Yesterday [Saturday] I was testing something quite different to Sepang," said Crutchlow. "Not massively different, just different settings and different ways of working.
"It seems all the Hondas were struggling a lot yesterday, so we are trying to adjust the base setting of the bike for this circuit. It’s a special circuit here compared to the rest.
"Malaysia we had no real problems, but I didn’t feel comfortable with the front of the bike and here I feel even worse. I think it shows in the laptime. We’ve been struggling with the laptime on the 2019 bike here, that’s for sure."
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Gold and Goose / LAT Images