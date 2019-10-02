Crutchlow defends Honda boss Puig's outspoken style

Ex-500cc rider Puig recently criticised Jorge Lorenzo for lacking “courage and willingness” amid his woeful debut year aboard the Honda, in which he is yet to register a top 10 result and has consistently been the slowest of the four Honda riders on the grid.

Lorenzo refuted these claims, pointing to the number of crashes he has had this year as proof he is pushing.

When asked for his opinion on how Puig operates, LCR rider Crutchlow said: “I don’t think he’s overdoing it [with his comments].

“If you know Alberto as a character or as a person, he’s a fighter. So, he loves what Marc is doing because he’s an animal.

“I don’t think his comments [about Lorenzo] are out of context at all, because he wants to force our hand and make us react to what Marc is doing. Sometimes it can be done, sometimes it can’t. He know the reality also.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Team Principal

