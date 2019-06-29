Crutchlow “begged” Honda to let Nakagami test 2019 bike

Nakagami is racing last year's Honda in his sophomore premier class campaign, but spent 20 laps on the '19 factory bike at the post-Catalan Grand Prix test.

Crutchlow has spent most of the year complaining about the '19 bike's difficulty in turning, and says he pushed HRC to let Nakagami try it for himself to confirm the Qatar podium finisher's criticisms.

While Nakagami did back up his complaints, Crutchlow says his teammate purely wanted “to go fast” to prove to Honda he deserved a works bike for the 2020 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I begged HRC for the last six months; if there's a test, will he ride it to confirm the feelings?

“The problem with the test is, Taka only wanted to go fast. He put in the new development soft rear tyre, he just wanted to go fast so he could say 'I need a factory bike next year'.

“He confirmed my feelings on the bike. Sure there are positives. The engine is faster, we have less wheelspin off the corner, but the turning, the physicality is worse.

“He was only interested with his crew chief to go as fast as possible for these reasons, in my eyes.”

Read Also:

Crutchlow "not impressed" with Nakagami after Barcelona scrap

than his best lap on the 2018 bike during the Barcelona test, which Crutchlow knew would happen due to the amount of grip on track.

Speaking at Assen about his '19 bike test, Nakagami says he could understand Crutchlow's comments about the bike “a little bit”, but found it difficult to make a definitive judgement due to a lack of laps and no changes in set-up.

“At some points, especially into the first part of the turn it's a little bit of a different feeling, but I cannot say it's a negative.

ust test and just the first impression, and we didn't change the [engine] mapping or a set-up on the bike.

Story continues

“So we cannot deeply feel the difference. I cannot say anything, because I just [got a] taste of the bike, but the first impression for me was good.

So a difficult situation, so difficult to say if this bike is positive or negative.”