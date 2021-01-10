Crushed by COVID-19, India's tourism sector can rebuild by renewing focus on sustainable practices

"COVID-19 has hit us really hard, we are finding it really difficult to survive," says BS Ranawat, owner of a tour agency in Jaipur.

"I had three branch offices in Jaipur but had to shut down two of them, release a majority of the staff and take credit from the family for payment of loans. I have lost 80 percent of my business," says Ranawat, who worked with Indian Railways in Delhi, had come back to Jaipur in 2007 and started his own tour agency.

Today, his business and dreams seem to be falling apart because of the impact of COVID-19 on the city's tourism industry.

Ranawat is only one of many devastated by the pandemic.

Rajasthan's economy is heavily dependent on tourism. A study suggests that the state witnessed a drop of almost 60 percent in the arrival of foreign tourists and 70 percent in domestic tourists which has had a deep impact on the industry.

As per another study by JLL property consultancy, 11 major cities across the country witnessed a decline of 29 percent in revenue per available room (RevPAR) during January-March 2020. The Pink City, now declared UNESCO heritage city, was at fifth spot, witnessing a fall of 19.6 perent in RevPAR.

RevPAR, calculated by multiplying a hotel's average daily room rate by its occupancy rate, is a performance measure used in the hospitality industry.

Heavy losses

It is not just Jaipur that has witnessed such a drastic downfall in tourist arrivals. Every major tourist city across the country is facing the same revenue crunch. The impact of the pandemic has left the Indian economy gasping, requiring special and effective interventions to reboot.

Tourism has been an important earner for the Indian economy, having contributed 9.20 percent to the GDP in 2018. That came down to 6.8 percent in 2019. Yet, the Indian tourism sector remains at the tenth spot in terms of travel and tourism spend and created eight percent of the total employment in 2019.

In 2020 however, COVID-19, has left the sector in tatters. As per a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Hotelivate study, the Indian tourism industry is set to lose around Rs 5 lakh crore.

These estimates are only for the organised industry.

The report further adds that tour operators and agencies are expected to incur a loss of Rs 35,070 crore with hotels likely to see 80 percent to 85 percent erosion in revenue streams. The study has projected that occupancy rates in hotels will remain low till the end of 2020.

As per information shared by tourism secretary Yogendra Tripathi with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, 2 to 5.5 crore employed in the sector, directly or indirectly, have lost their jobs. The secretary also informed the panel that revenue loss was pegged at Rs. 1.58 lakh crore.

"I used to employ 12 people, now we are just 3 to 4, that is also temporary," says Ranawat. "Also, I am unable to keep up with loans on my cabs. I am looking to sell two of the six, even if below the market rate. I am now driving the taxi myself and coordinating all the itinerary activities. I cannot afford an extra driver or staff."

Ranawat says he incurred a loss of Rs 10 to 12 lakh from March 2020. This includes payment of installments, rent, fuel for cabs, electricity bills. On being asked if he has ever faced a similar crisis before, he remembers the time of 'demonetisation', but says even that was not this bad.

The fate of Agra

Agra, a well known heritage tourism city, is facing the same crisis as Jaipur. Tourist footfalls dipped by 60 percent in 2020 and more than 4.5 lakh people have been estimated to be impacted. And the road to recovery has been tough.

Moreover, reports suggest that it is not only the hotel industry but also other tourism dependent earners such as guides, tour operators, cab drivers, emporium owners that have suffered hugely due to the crisis.

As per the data available, 650 hotels, 3500 guides, 800 photographers are officially registered with the district administration.

Taj Mahal, a major tourist attraction, was shut down on 17 March, 2020, amid coronavirus fears, and was reopened for public on 21 September. In a recent notification, the Archaeological Survey of India has also lifted the cap on the number of tourists visiting Centrally protected monuments like the Taj Mahal.

Before this, there have been only three instances (World war II, 1971 India-Pakistan war and 1978 floods) when the Taj Mahal was shut down.

"Taj Mahal has been opened but we are hardly getting any tourists," says Rajeev Upadhyay, a city-based antique and jewellery shop owner, who also used to help tourists to get guides, cab services and more. "Most of those visiting are locals and from nearby places. Several hotels, restaurants and emporiums in the city are still closed. Agra has been largely dependent on foreign tourists and we have zero foreign tourists coming in."

In 2018, Taj Mahal was the most visited tourist site in India with 7,95,000 foreign tourists visiting. Moreover, before the pandemic, the city reported an average footfall of 25,000 to 30,000 tourists during the weekend " during long weekends it would reach 50,000.

However, since its reopening in September, the monument site has failed to witness the footfall of even 5,000 tourists per day, a benchmark set by the Ministry of Culture to reboot the UNESCO heritage sites.

"Since March we have been sitting at home but continue to pay our installments and other bills," says Rajeev. "In Agra, almost 50 percent of the households are directly or indirectly related to the tourism business and everyone is struggling to revamp the sector. There is no government support. There is a lot of confusion with respect to rules and COVID-19 precaution norms, which is discouraging the tourists."

On being asked if he is looking to make a switch to a new business, Rajeev says, "I don't think I have adequate experience in any new field, my family is dependent on me and I cannot take a risk."

For Rajeev and several others like him in Agra, the COVID-19 vaccine has created hopes of bringing some vibrancy back to the city's tourism segment.

A way to revive the sector

Amidst the present chaos in the sector, experts have been talking about how sustainable tourism can be a way ahead. The World Economic Forum, at its Sustainable Development Impact Summit, emphasised on prioritising "sustainability in rebuilding tourism".

The pandemic has significantly changed the tourist attitudes. Personal sanitation and hygiene are now being given priority. Tourists are also avoiding crowded spots and visiting more isolated places. Travelling patterns have also changed. Nearby places and short travel along with importance to local food are some of the new trends emerging in the sector.

In the past few months, all reports, webinars and op-eds on sustainable tourism have prominently highlighted one major learning: it cannot be business as usual.

This is being understood and accepted by the industry. Restaurants are introducing more locally-sourced and fresh dishes, homestays are getting a boost with 'workation' becoming the new trend, tourists are going for more local and domestic (and less explored) destinations and walking and cycling clubs are becoming prominent in tourist cities.

"Domestic tourism is the new opportunity" says Saeed Shervani, former president, Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Association of India (FHRAI) in a webinar on sustainable tourism organised by SDC Foundation.

"People are now travelling with their own cars and over short distances. Hotels need to adhere strictly to COVID-19 norms issued by the Ministry of Tourism. This will ensure safety and build confidence amongst the tourists. It also gives a good opportunity to revive the industry," adds Shervani. "I am sure things will improve slowly. Till then, I urge hoteliers and tourists to observe all the necessary protocols," he says.

For a city like Jaipur, adopting a sustainable tourism model can ease pressure on the city's infra as well as provide more quality tourism services. As per a study, garbage, dust, long traffic jams, open urination, broken footpaths are some of the urban challenges for the heritage city, which are only getting worse with time.

Under such circumstances, initiatives or startups that promote more sustainable ways of tourism will have a better chance to thrive.

