I crushed apples into juice with my bare hands using this TikTok trick — here's why I think it's a waste of time and food

Katie Mather
·3 min read

Anytime a TikToker who looks like they’re still in high school tells me that they have a hack that’ll blow my mind, I’m like, OK, try me. I have been around for centuries in internet years; I highly doubt that.

There’s a hack aptly called “the apple juice hack” where instead of just buying apple juice by the carton, people are freezing apples for eight hours, defrosting them and then crushing them with their bare hands to produce juice.

I get the appeal for sure; who doesn’t want to crush something with their bare hands? But does it actually work? And how many apples do you need to crush to get a decent amount of juice?

How do you do TikTok’s apple juice hack?

I bought four apples — of different varieties, just in case maybe there was one that stood out in terms of easy squeezing — and put them in my freezer for a little over eight hours. The next morning, I took them out and put them on my kitchen counter and set a timer for three hours, which was what someone on TikTok recommended.

But, in my experience, three hours wasn’t enough time and the apples were still too frozen to crush. I let them stay out for two more hours, periodically checking in to see if they felt softer.

To produce the juice, I literally just squeezed the thawed apples over a glass. I saw some TikTokers used their fingers and nails to press into the apple’s skin, as opposed to just clamping their hands over the apple and squeezing, which helped a lot in breaking down the apples.

How did we grade TikTok’s apple juice hack?

Going into the experiment, I was looking at three factors:

  1. On a scale of one to five, how easy is it to actually squeeze these apples by hand? Ideally, a five score meant it requires no effort and should be like squishing a cotton ball.

  2. On a scale of one to five, how efficient is it to make apple juice like this? Five being two to three apples can make a filling glass of apple juice.

  3. On a scale of one to five, how likely is it I will ever do this again in my entire life? Five being very likely.

Overall, I was unimpressed by the hack. It took too long for me to be impressed, and squeezing four apples made about two sips of apple juice.

Yes, it’s definitely cool to smash apples with your bare hands, and I’m not the strongest person in the world, but other than perhaps impressing guests, I don’t get the point of this hack. Why not just buy apple juice by the bottle?

Some TikTokers argued that this is the best way to have fresh apple juice, to which I say: I don’t care! This took over 10 hours of prep for two sips!

Frankly, I also thought this was a waste of four perfectly good apples. The hack doesn’t utilize the entire apple, so I was left with a little bit of juice and four mangled, partially frozen apples that I just had to throw out.

The post I crushed apples into juice with my bare hands using this TikTok trick appeared first on In The Know.

