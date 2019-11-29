Crusaders keep name but unveil new Maori-inspire logo after review following Christchurch shootings

Super Rugby champions the Crusaders will change their logo but retain their name following a review after the mass shootings in their home city of Christchurch.

51 people were killed in two mosques in March, leading to criticism of the Crusaders name and sword-wielding knight logo.

And the club have now unveiled a new, Maori-influenced logo to replace their old badge, but will keep their name.

“While the main focus of the brand review was not the club’s name, it did consider whether alternative name options would more accurately reflect the club’s identity and story,” the team said in a statement on Friday.

“Ultimately, it was decided that no name better represented the club’s commitment to living its values – crusading for social improvement and inclusiveness, and crusading with heart for our community and for each other – than Crusaders did.”

The Crusaders are Super Rugby’s most successful team, with stars like fly-half Richie Mo’unga (AP)

The team will integrate the new logo ”as much as is practically possible”, it added.

Crusaders Chief Executive Colin Mansbridge said the new logo, a stylised red and black ‘C’, represented the entire region and not just Christchurch, and reflected the Maori heritage of the South Island.

“We believe that the logo we have launched today is a much more fitting representation of this team, organisation and its supporters,” Mansbridge said.

The Crusaders are Super Rugby’s most successful side, securing a third successive title this year, and a tenth competition victory overall.