Crusaders coach Scott Robertson asks Warren Gatland for role on Lions tour to South Africa

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has asked Warren Gatland for a role on the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa next year.

Robertson’s four-year tenure in charge of the Crusaders has been immensely successful, comprising three consecutive Super Rugby titles prior to this summer’s Super Rugby Aotearoa victory.

However, the 45 year-old was overlooked for the role of New Zealand head coach following Rugby World Cup 2019. Instead, the All Blacks management opted for Ian Foster as successor to Steve Hansen.

Speaking to Country Sport Breakfast on Gold AM, a radio channel in New Zealand, Robertson explained that the setback encouraged him to contact Gatland.

Scott Robertson celebrates another Crusaders Super Rugby title - AP

“Once I missed the All Blacks job I actually reached out to Gats and asked him if I could go on that tour,” he said.

“I thought, ‘Look, if I can’t be involved with the All Blacks, what’s the next biggest thing – or actually bigger in itself – the Lions tour, to get involved [in]?’

“I said, ‘Look, I would love to help you if I can’.”

Robertson believes his request has been taken to the Lions hierarchy by Gatland.

“I'm waiting,” he said. “We'll see what happens. Obviously, there's a lot to work out with Covid and the British and Irish Lions tour.

“But we had a couple of good conversations since and he's got to go through his line of management to make a decision.

British & Irish Lions 2021 | Full tour schedule

“Something that really drives me and motivates me is probably to learn and understand.

“Obviously Gats has been hugely successful at the international level as a coach so he’s a person to learn off and also allows me to not have to go offshore to actually coach and get that international experience.”

Gatland aims to travel to the UK and Ireland this month in order to meet the respective chief executives of the English, Irish, Scottish and Welsh unions.

He is eager to establish the availability of coaches from international, club and provincial set-ups. The potential inclusion of Robertson would be something of a curveball in the bid to beat the Springboks.

“One of the things that I have found really important is that, yes, you want to bring some new faces and new voices in but you don’t want a clean sweep,” said Gatland, in an interview for Will Greenwood’s Rugby Podcast three weeks ago.

“The first step is to get clarity from unions and bosses and, potentially, club CEOs about who is available,” Gatland added.

“If you weren’t picking someone from an international set-up and you were looking at someone from a club set-up, then you’ve got to look at their availability in that timing of the year.

“Have they got games on? [Because] then you’ve got [Lions] selection meetings. There are a huge number of things to consider.

“Hopefully in the next couple of months, we’ll be able to put all that together.”