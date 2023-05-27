Crusaders beat Waratahs, Fijian Drua edge Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion Crusaders kept up a strong challenge for a top-two place in Super Rugby Pacific with a 42-18 bonus-point win Saturday over the New South Wales Waratahs.

The Christchurch-based Crusaders started the 14th round in second place in the standings and, with a late try to secure the bonus point, narrowed the gap to the league-leading Chiefs.

The Hamilton-based Chiefs were playing the third-place Brumbies in Canberra later Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Lock Sam Whitelock and center Leicester Fainga’anuku had outstanding matches for the Crusaders, who had control after scoring four tries to one and leading 28-8 at halftime.

Two tries including the crucial last try in the 78th minute came from the Crusaders’ famous lineout drive but others were team tries which featured strong carries and off-loading from players such as Whitelock.

The Waratahs closed on the Crusaders with two second-half tries, briefly threatening the Crusaders’ bonus point. But replacement Sione Havili-Talitua scored from a driven lineout just before the end to restore a six tries to three bonus-point margin.

Flyhalf Riche Mo’unga scored a try and kicked six conversions from six attempts for 17 points.

Perhaps the Crusaders’ best try came in the 27th and could have been scored by Mo’unga but he handed off to scrumhalf Mitch Drummond.

Fullback Fergus Burke started the tryscoring move when he broke the Waratahs’ defense deep inside his own half. David Havili made ground and Leicester Fainga’anuku came off his wing and crashed through the scrambling defense. Mo’unga joined in and might have scored himself but instead passed to Drummond for his first try of the season.

“There’s one more week (of the regular season) and the table’s looking tight,” Crusaders captain Codie Taylor said. “This bonus point is crucial for us.

“There’s a couple of results we’ll be watching and we’ve got one more week which will be a tough one as well (against the Hurricanes).”

The Fijian Drua hung on to beat Moana Pasifika 47-46 in Lautoka earlier Saturday in a match which contained all the best elements of Pacific Islands rugby. It was physical but it was also fast-paced and skillful, and it was played in glorious sunshine in front of an exuberant crowd.

Iosefo Masi scored three tries for the Drua who led throughout but couldn’t get a decisive break on Moana Pasifika, who for the second time in recent weeks came within a point of their first win of the season.

Former Wallabies flyhalf Christian Leali’ifano had a chance to win the match for Moana Pasifika with a last-gasp conversion of Samiuela Moli’s 80th-minute try, but he swung the ball wide of the posts.

The match saw 14 tries, eight in the first half after which the Drua led 26-24. The Drua led 47-27 after 57 minutes but Moana Pasifika almost snatched the match with three late tries.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports