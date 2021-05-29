Crusaders beat Waratahs 54-28 in Super Rugby trans-Tasman

·3 min read

WOLLONGONG, Australia (AP) — The New Zealand-champion Crusaders outclassed Australian strugglers the New South Wales Waratahs to take a bonus point from a 54-28 win in the trans-Tasman Super Rugby tournament on Saturday.

The Christchurch-based Crusaders were expected to win handsomely and did so, by eight tries to three, against the team that finished last in the Australian domestic Super Rugby competition.

Later, the Auckland-based Blues beat the ACT Brumbies 38-10 to extend to 13 matches the winning streak of New Zealand teams over Australian rivals this season.

The teams were locked at 10-10 after tries by hookers Kurt Eklund for the Blues and Connal McInerney for the Brumbies.

The Blues broke the stalemate with scrumhalf Finlay Christie's superb try just before halftime. Rieko Ioane broke the defensive line and passed to Christie, who ran 40 meters weaving past four tacklers to score.

The Blues ran away with the match with a strong second half, adding tries by wingers Bryce Heem and A.J. Lam and center T.J. Faiaine. The Brumbies competed for territory but lacked finishing ability.

The 13-time Super Rugby champion Crusaders had to work hard at times against the plucky Waratahs, who were only a point behind — 7-6 — after 30 minutes.

The Crusaders scored four tries in a 12-minute period on either side of halftime to take the match away from the Waratahs, who still made the contest interesting with two tries in the space of two minutes in the middle of the second half.

Those tries cut the Crusaders’ margin to 10 points — 33-23. But the gap widened again when the Crusaders added three more tries through powerful center Leicester Fainga’anuku, replacement scrumhalf Bryn Hall and fullback Will Jordan.

The Crusaders' strength as always was their ability as a team to snap into attacking mode as soon as a break, even a half-break, was made.

Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga, who scored 31 points in last weekend’s win over the Queensland Reds, had 14 points Saturday from six conversions, surpassing 50 points in the Australia-New Zealand competition. He was also the instigator of many attacks, stretching or breaking the defensive line.

Teammates would quickly line up in support, an area in which Fainga’anuku, wingers Sevu Reece and Manasa Mataele, Jordan and hooker Codie Taylor were especially prominent. Taylor finished an 80-meter breakout try in the 30th minute which was probably the best of the match.

Taylor’s try was followed by others to Reece and center Dallas McLeod before halftime when the Crusaders led 26-9. The Crusaders then came out of the blocks fast after the break with a try in the 42nd minute to captain Scott Barrett.

Barrett said he was happy with the way his team attacked, even from deep in their own half.

“But it probably got a bit loose there at times, trying to chase points and tries for this competition,” he said. “We saw what the Waratahs could do. They’ve got a bit of flair and put a few points on us which is a little bit disappointing.”

The Waratahs seemed obsessed in the first half with kicking penalties to stay in touch with the Crusaders.

Trailing 33-9, that tactic became redundant and they became more adventurous, scoring tries in the 52nd and 54th minute through winger Jack Maddocks and center Izaia Perese.

The Crusaders were reduced to 13 men with two yellow cards in the last few minutes and the Waratahs capitalized, scoring the last try of the match through Alex Newsome.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Janmark's hat trick leads Golden Knights to Game 7 win over Wild

    Mattias Janmark had his first career hat trick and the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Minnesota Wild with a 6-2 win Friday night in Game 7 of their opening-round series.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Clippers finally wake up, while Jayson Tatum drops 50 on Nets

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Friday's games.

  • Report: Blue Jays investigating new sexual misconduct allegations against Roberto Alomar

    New allegations of sexual misconduct against Roberto Alomar have been brought forward and are being investigated by the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Manoah's mom discusses Alek's emotional debut, reveals he's addicted to sushi

    Alek Manoah's mother opened up about the experience of watching her son make his MLB debut and also spilled the beans on what his favourite food is.

  • Top 10 moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs this week: Upsets, comebacks and a marathon man

    The first round of the playoffs has been thrilling, and here are some of the top moments from the past week of action.

  • Ja Morant says he's not sure if his family will return to Utah after racist heckling

    The Jazz indefinitely banned three fans for heckling Morant's family.

  • Canadiens ticket prices through the roof as fans return to Bell Centre

    Fans are allowed back in the Bell Centre for Game 6 of the Canadiens' first-round series, but it costs an arm and a leg to get in.

  • Sources: How Lakers have operated since reaching vaccine threshold

    The Lakers reached the 85% vaccine threshold this week, opening up film sessions and team meals on their plane.

  • Rafael Nadal, others react to Naomi Osaka's French Open media blackout

    Naomi Osaka has said that she won't be meeting with reporters at all during the French Open.

  • Chelsea and Manchester City fans clash in Porto ahead of Champions League final

    Mayor of Porto Rui Moreira said one person was taken to hospital but their injuries are “nothing serious”.

  • Taylor Hall is providing the offensive balance the Bruins needed to flourish

    Taylor Hall no longer has to serve as the focal point of his team's offense and is bringing new life to Boston's once one-dimensional attack.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Vlad Jr. and the Jays shuffle off to Buffalo

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a breakout year, significantly helped by a small Florida ballpark. What will happen when the Blue Jays relocate to Buffalo next week?

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Montreal Canadiens ready to open doors for fans for first time in pandemic

    MONTREAL — For the first time since March 2020, a Canadian NHL team will have paying fans in the arena tonight. After Quebec loosened COVID-19 restrictions, the Montreal Canadiens will be permitted to have 2,500 fans in the 21,273-seat Bell Centre for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. While it is a first for a Canadian NHL team, American rinks have had bigger crowds throughout the playoffs. The Canadiens say they gave priority to season-ticket holders, luxury-suite holders, and corporate partners to purchase tickets in pods of two or four. Ticket buyers are allowed to resell tickets. Prices were high yesterday with the cheapest seats selling for just under $1,500 on Ticketmaster. All fans must socially distance from those outside their pod and those aged five and up must wear a mask except when eating or drinking. Only bottled water will be sold at concessions. The first 12 rows also will remain empty. Quebec's curfew — in place since Jan. 9 — was lifted last night. Restaurant patios across the province were also permitted to reopen yesterday after being closed in some parts of the province, including Montreal, since Oct. 1. The new measures come as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec have declined to their lowest level in more than six months. The then-Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal) of Major League Soccer had the first crowd in Canada at a pro sporting event during the pandemic when they were permitted to allow 250 fans to a game at their outdoor stadium last summer. Some junior hockey teams also have been allowed to have limited crowds. The Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League had a maximum attendance of 1,900 for games this season, the biggest crowds among the six Maritime teams in that circuit. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • LaFleur's path to Jets, Saleh began 17 years ago in Michigan

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike LaFleur was a teenager in high school when his big brother would bring his buddy over the house so they could raid the family's fridge and intercept the TV remote. The LaFleur's home in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, was a popular place during those days in 2004. That was when Matt LaFleur and Robert Saleh were graduate assistants at Central Michigan — both getting entry-level coaching experience. “Matt and Saleh lived about a mile down the street in an apartment with no cable or anything like that,” recalled Mike LaFleur, the New York Jets' offensive coordinator who now calls Saleh his boss. “They were trying to save every cent they could because they were GAs and they knew that my parents were right down the street,” he added. "So they’re going to come eat our food and watch all the TV that I was trying to watch and use our pool. So I got to know Saleh at a pretty early age.” That friendship grew into a bond that eventually carried all three to the NFL. Today, Saleh is the head coach of the Jets, with whom Mike LaFleur is getting his first opportunity running an offense in the pros. Matt LaFleur is entering his third season as coach of the Green Bay Packers. “You could tell right away that first year when they were GAs they were really tight with each other,” Mike LaFleur said. “And when Saleh went his separate way, going down to Houston (in 2005), they just remained that way. So I’ve known him for a long time and I’ve always looked at him as a really close friend.” Matt LaFleur and Saleh reunited in 2008 as members of the Texans' coaching staff for two years. Saleh also was the best man at Matt's wedding. Meanwhile, Mike was beginning his coaching career. There were stops at Elmhurst University, Saint Joseph's College and Davidson before he landed his first NFL job in 2014 — as an intern with Cleveland, where Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. He followed Shanahan to Atlanta, where he spent two seasons as an offensive assistant and worked with his brother, who was the quarterbacks coach. When Shanahan became San Francisco's head coach in 2017, LaFleur again joined him as the 49ers' passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. And on the other side of the ball was a familiar face in Saleh, who was the defensive coordinator. “Getting to work with him in San Francisco, that’s when my respect for him as a worker — I mean, he’s very, very smart, but he’s an incredible worker and he’s really good with the players and he’s truthful,” Mike LaFleur said. When Saleh was hired as the Jets' coach in January, he didn't have to look far to find the person he wanted to run the offense. “When he had the opportunity, he asked me and it was a no-brainer because of the respect I have for him,” LaFleur said. Now the two are tasked with trying to turn around a Jets franchise that has the NFL's longest current playoff drought at 10 seasons. And LaFleur's biggest task will be handling the development of Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft last month. “Everyone’s familiar with the whole Shanahan system and what he’s been able to create,” Saleh said. “Mike LaFleur has been with Kyle for, I think he’s going on eight years now of professional football, which has been his entire career and nobody in the world knows it better than he does.” The Jets see Wilson as the perfect fit for the scheme, a West Coast-style of offense that uses lots of play-action and needs the quarterback to quickly adapt to a moving pocket and throw on the run. Wilson checks all those boxes, and his ability to throw passes at multiple arm angles is a plus. LaFleur has worked with Wilson during rookie camp and now organized team activities, and is pleased with the progress the 21-year-old signal caller is making — calling him a “junkie” when it comes to watching film. Wilson has felt comfortable working in the system, clicking with LaFleur's coaching and style. “The biggest thing that I like about the offense is one play complements another and then another and another,” Wilson said. “And it keeps the defense on their toes.” While he helps Wilson acclimate to playing in the NFL, LaFleur is paving his own way as a first-time offensive coordinator. Those days of fighting over the remote and seconds at the dinner table might be just fun memories. But LaFleur closely watched the path his brother — his “idol” who's eight years older — took to succeed and hoped he could someday follow. “There’s no one that I’ve ever been around that works as hard as he does,” Mike LaFleur said. "It’s like there’s 25 hours in the day for him. And then at the same time, he doesn’t blink. It’s like he’s never tired, either. I always say that I wish I could work as hard as him, but I don’t know if I can. "He’s wired a little bit different, but I strive to and it’s something I’ve really always looked up to.” ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press

  • Jayson Tatum is the NBA's next great scoring legend

    In a playoff game opposite Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving — three of the six greatest scorers of their generation — Jayson Tatum was the most lethal offensive weapon on the court.

  • O'Neill homers in Cards' win, D-backs lose 12th straight

    PHOENIX (AP) — Tyler O'Neill hit a two-run homer for the second straight night, Nolan Arenado added a solo shot and the St. Louis Cardinals won 8-6 Friday night over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have lost 12 straight games. Arizona trailed 8-5 entering the ninth but loaded the bases with one out. Ketel Marte pushed home a run with an RBI groundout, but Daniel Ponce de Leon got Josh Rojas to ground out on a slow roller to end the game. The Cardinals never trailed, jumping to a 4-0 lead in the first. Paul Goldschmidt had a sacrifice fly, Yadier Molina added an RBI double and O’Neill’s homer easily cleared the left field wall. O'Neill has homered in his first two games since returning from the 10-day injured list because of fracture in his left middle finger that kept him out of the lineup for nearly two weeks. Even with the missed time, he has 10 homers this year. Arenado added a solo homer in the third that just cleared David Peralta's glove over the left field fence. It was the third baseman's 11th homer of the season and pushed the St. Louis lead to 5-2. Jake Woodford (1-0) earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while striking out six. Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo gave up three runs over 4 1/3 innings. He walked six, gave up five hits and struck out three. The Diamondbacks trailed 7-3 entering the eighth but pulled within 7-5 on Eduardo Escobar's bases-loaded single that scored Tim Locastro and Marte. Arizona's Madison Bumgarner (4-5) struggled from the outset, walking the first two batters and giving up four runs in the first . He made it just four innings, giving up seven runs, including six earned on five hits and four walks. He struck out four. The Diamondbacks have lost 21 of their past 24 games dating to May 4. Bumgarner had a good stretch of outings from mid-April to mid-May, giving the D-backs hope that the four-time All-Star would have big bounce-back season after a tough 2020. But the left hander has given up 13 earned runs over his past 14 innings and his ERA has slowly climbed to 5.15. Arizona scored a run in each of the first three innings, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with the Cardinals. Pavin Smith had a double and triple. Josh Reddick had three hits, including a double. TRAINER'S ROOM Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (right forearm strain) won't throw for the next four to six weeks while he rests his arm. Manager Mike Shildt said there is no structural damage in Mikolas' elbow and the team is hopeful he'll be able to return this season. Mikolas was hurt on May 22 in his first start of the season against the Cubs. Diamondbacks: 1B Christian Walker (strained oblique) hit a homer and had three RBIs on Thursday night for Triple-A Reno. Manager Torey Lovullo said Walker is nearing a return to the big leagues. UP NEXT Arizona sends RHP Seth Frankoff (0-1, 7.27 ERA) to the mound on Saturday night. He'll face Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (2-4, 3.95). Frankoff will be making his third career MLB start and will be facing the Cardinals for the first time. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press

  • Padres score 7 in 11th, beat Astros 10-3; SD now 7-0 vs AL

    HOUSTON (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. and Tommy Pham both homered, then helped out with an RBI each in a seven-run 11th inning that sent the San Diego Padres over the Houston Astros 10-3 on Friday night. The Padres improved to an MLB-best 7-0 in interleague play this season. The Astros have lost five of six overall. Pham’s homer came in the third inning and Tatis tied it at 2-all with his solo shot in the eighth. It was tied at 3-all to start the 11th when Victor Caratini singled off Brooks Raley (2-3), setting up RBI singles by Ha-Seong Kim and Pham. Brandon Bielak relieved and Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI single with one out and Tatis added a sacrifice fly that made it 7-3 before things really got out of hand. Jorge Mateo reached on an error by second baseman Jose Altuve and a double by Wil Myers sent another runner home. Jurickson Profar’s single on a ground ball to center field scored two more. Manny Machado was 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and a walk in his first start since May 19 when he slapped a double off Ryne Stanek to score Pham and make it 3-2 to start the 10th. Machado, who has been hampered by a shoulder injury, pinch hit in the last two games. The Astros tied it in the bottom of the 10th when Alex Bregman scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Chas McCormick off Mark Melancon (1-0) to make it 3-all. Altuve flied out with the bases loaded to end the inning. Though Melancon was credited with the win, he also got a blown save, his first of the season after converting his first 17 opportunities. McCormick hit a two-run homer in the fourth. There was one out in the eighth when Tatis launched an off-speed pitch onto the train tracks atop left field for his 14th homer to tie it at 2. The Astros got four innings out of Framber Valdez in his season debut after he fractured his left index finger in his first spring start. He allowed two hits and a run with four strikeouts. Cristian Javier, who was moved to the bullpen with the return of Valdez, took over and gave up two hits and a run in four innings. San Diego starter Dinelson Lamet yielded five hits and two runs with two walks in three-plus innings in his first start since May 11 after making two relief appearances. Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer was hit by a pitch on the upper right arm in the second inning. He remained in the game to run the bases before he was replaced in the lineup by Mateo in the bottom of the inning. TRAINER’S ROOM Padres: C Austin Nola was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained knee on Friday. ... C Webster Rivas, a 30-year-old who played 11 years in the minors, was called up from Triple-A El Paso to take his place and made his major league debut on Friday night. He went 0 for 3. Astros: DH Yordan Alvarez missed a second straight game with a sore right wrist. ... OF Michael Brantley was placed on the injured list on Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, with tightness in his right hamstring. ... LHP Kent Emanuel was placed on the injured list, retroactive to Wednesday, with left elbow soreness. ... C Jason Castro was placed on the injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, with left Achilles tendon soreness. UP NEXT Houston’s Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 10.13 ERA), who has been out since April 24 with a strained muscle in his right arm, will come off the injured list to start against Yu Darvish (5-1, 1.75) when the series continues Saturday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press

  • Lewis homers, M's hand Rangers 10th straight road loss 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Lewis doubled and scored Seattle’s first run, then hit a two-run opposite-field homer an inning later that proved to be the difference in the Mariners' 3-2 win over Texas on Friday night, the 10th straight road loss for the Rangers. It’s been a quiet start to the season for Lewis, last year’s American League Rookie of the Year. He missed most of the first month recovering from a bruised knee and struggled at the plate the first couple of weeks. His swing looked just fine against Texas starter Jordan Lyles. Lewis roped a ground-rule double that one-hopped the fence in center field leading off the second inning. He scored on Ty France’s RBI single. An inning later, Lewis stayed with a curveball from Lyles and drove it out to right field for his fifth homer of the season. The ball barely cleared the fence and eluded the glove of right fielder Joey Gallo. Seattle has followed up a six-game losing streak by winning four of five. The Rangers 10-game road losing streak is their longest since 2014. They haven’t won away from Arlington since May 6 at Minnesota. Lyles (2-4) settled down after Lewis' home run thanks largely to his curveball that he threw 42% of the time and landed for strikes. Lyles retired nine of the final 11 he faced, including five of his eight strikeouts. Texas continued to scuffle at the plate. Seattle starter Justus Sheffield was hit hard, but the Rangers could only manage two runs off the lefty over five innings. Khris Davis’ sacrifice fly scored Adolis García in the fourth and Isiah Kiner-Falefa capped three straight hits with an RBI single in the fifth. The Rangers missed out on a big inning in the fifth as Jose Trevino was thrown out trying to advance to third and Nick Solak was thrown out at second trying to advance on a wild pitch to end the inning. Sheffield (4-4) allowed six hits and struck out one. Anthony Misiewicz struck out the side in the sixth and JT Chargios worked the seventh. Keynan Middleton gave up a two-out double and a walk in the eight. Erik Swanson entered and struck out García on a 96 mph fastball to end the threat. Swanson gave up a walk and two-out single to Brock Holt in the ninth but got Jason Martin to pop out to finish his first save. TRAINER’S ROOM Mariners: IF Shed Long Jr. began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. Long has been out all season due to a stress fracture in his right shin and had setbacks in the recovery process. Long appeared in 34 games last season for the Mariners. UP NEXT Rangers: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-4, 4.53) threw seven shutout innings in his last start against Houston. Foltynewicz has thrown at least six innings in three of his past five starts. Mariners: RHP Justin Dunn (1-2, 3.40) allowed just one run and one hit over five innings in his last start against San Diego. Dunn has allowed three earned runs or less in all eight of his starts but has yet to finish six innings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press