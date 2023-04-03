Crunchyroll to Launch New Episodes of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc’



Sony group companies, Aniplex of America and streaming service Crunchyroll are to begin simulcast streams of anime series “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc” from April 9.



Crunchyroll will simulcast new episodes every week where the service is available, and exclusively in North America, South America, and Europe.



More from Variety

The underlying manga series was published under Shueisha’s Jump Comics operation, consists of 23 volumes and has seen sales of over 150 million copies. The animation production is by Ufotable.



The narrative began when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon.



In April 2019, the TV anime series “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” first premiered with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc. That was followed by the release of the feature film “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” in October 2020 which was a huge hit in multiple territories. It was followed by the TV series Mugen Train Arc and Entertainment District Arc from 2021 through 2022.



In February 2023, the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village” film began worldwide theatrical screenings in 95 countries and regions. It grossed more than $30 million in Japan and $10 million in the North America.



The new TV series sees the story shift to a new location where Tanjiro reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades.



The voice cast includes Hanae Natsuki as Kamado Tanjiro, Kito Akari as Kamado Nezuko, Shimono Hiro as Agatsuma Zenitsu, Matsuoka Yoshitsugu as Hashibira Inosuke, Kawanishi Kengo as Tokito Muichiro, Hanazawa Kana as Kanroji Mitsuri, Okamoto Nobuhiko as Genya, Furukawa Toshio as Hantengu and Toriumi Kousuke as Gyokko.

Story continues

The release comes in a big month for Japanese anime in North America. Shinkai Makoto’s “Suzume,” already a box office hit in Japan and currently the number one film in both China and South Korea, will release in stateside theaters on April, 14. Only one Japanese animation has scored more than $50 million in North American theaters.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.