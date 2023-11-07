Crunchyroll Announces U.S. Theatrical Release of 'SPY x FAMILY CODE: White' Anime Film

Crunchyroll has confirmed that it has acquired the rights to release the SPY x FAMILY CODE: White film in North American theatres.

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White is the first film project based on Tatsuya Endo’s popular manga, later turned into an instant fan-favorite TV anime. Partnering with Sony Pictures Entertainment, Crunchyroll is also given partial global theatrical rights for the film, allowing it to be screened in Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand as well as select European countries.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

Just like the SPY x FAMILY TV anime, the film is produced by TOHO, with WIT STUDIO and Cloverworks leading the animation. The anime film will open in Japan on December 22 and will premiere in theaters in the U.S. as well as other regions in 2024.

Watch the official trailer for SPY x FAMILY CODE: White above.

