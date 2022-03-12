‘Crunchy slush.’ Lexington crews work to clear roads after record-breaking winter storm.

After a balmy and beautiful Friday, Kentuckians woke up, as expected, to temperatures in the teens and a heavy blanket of snow Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service in Louisville said the snowfall broke a record for Lexington. A total of 4.5 inches had fallen by the end of the night Friday, breaking the previous record for March 11. that was set in 2018, when the city had 3 inches of snow. Bowling Green got slightly more and broke a similar record set in 1960, the weather service said.

Road conditions in many parts of Lexington were described as having a “crunchy slush,” Deputy Streets and Road Director Scott Garthee said in a news release

Road crews in Lexington worked overnight plowing and salting and by 5:30 a.m. had cleared most of the major routes in and out of Lexington, such as Main Street, Nicholasville Road and Richmond Road, as well as connector routes such as Red Mile Road and streets that provide access to major office and business areas, the city said in the release.

Crews were expected to be out throughout the day Saturday continuing to clear more residential areas, including Rank 3 roads, which are collector streets that connect neighborhoods to arterial streets, and Rank 4 streets within neighborhoods.

Garthee said workers were heading back downtown early Saturday morning, because temperatures had continued to drop, causing some previously-treated streets to re-freeze.

As of about 6 a.m., the city said northbound Interstate 75 was shut down near the Athens-Boonesboro exit because of a jackknifed tractor-trailer, according to the release.

Lexington Police worked two injury collisions and 10 non-injury collisions between midnight and 6 a.m., the city said.

Temperatures are expected to remain cold through Sunday morning, reaching only 24 to 28 degrees Saturday and possibly setting a new record for cold for March 12, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures should be back up to around 50, with highs in the lower 60s again on Monday.

Official snowfall total for 3/11/2022 in Lexington is 4.5 inches. Snow depth of 5 inches. This breaks the previous 3/11 daily snowfall record of 3.0 inches in 2018. — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) March 12, 2022

Gusty northwest winds will keep our temperatures well below normal for this time of year, possibly cold enough to be the coldest max temperature for March 12 on record. Another cold morning for tomorrow, but temperatures will rebound to near 50 by Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/moocTw2Tnl — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) March 12, 2022

Our 60 degree day yesterday has turned into 8” of snow this morning in Knox County! ️ ️ Bring on the Wildcat basketball! @Kentuckyweather @brobwx @JimWKYT pic.twitter.com/CUV2SWPrM1 — Shannon (@Shannondf) March 12, 2022