‘Crunchy slush.’ Lexington crews work to clear roads after record-breaking winter storm.

After a balmy and beautiful Friday, Kentuckians woke up, as expected, to temperatures in the teens and a heavy blanket of snow Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service in Louisville said the snowfall broke a record for Lexington. A total of 4.5 inches had fallen by the end of the night Friday, breaking the previous record for March 11. that was set in 2018, when the city had 3 inches of snow. Bowling Green got slightly more and broke a similar record set in 1960, the weather service said.

Road conditions in many parts of Lexington were described as having a “crunchy slush,” Deputy Streets and Road Director Scott Garthee said in a news release

Road crews in Lexington worked overnight plowing and salting and by 5:30 a.m. had cleared most of the major routes in and out of Lexington, such as Main Street, Nicholasville Road and Richmond Road, as well as connector routes such as Red Mile Road and streets that provide access to major office and business areas, the city said in the release.

Crews were expected to be out throughout the day Saturday continuing to clear more residential areas, including Rank 3 roads, which are collector streets that connect neighborhoods to arterial streets, and Rank 4 streets within neighborhoods.

Garthee said workers were heading back downtown early Saturday morning, because temperatures had continued to drop, causing some previously-treated streets to re-freeze.

As of about 6 a.m., the city said northbound Interstate 75 was shut down near the Athens-Boonesboro exit because of a jackknifed tractor-trailer, according to the release.

Lexington Police worked two injury collisions and 10 non-injury collisions between midnight and 6 a.m., the city said.

Temperatures are expected to remain cold through Sunday morning, reaching only 24 to 28 degrees Saturday and possibly setting a new record for cold for March 12, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures should be back up to around 50, with highs in the lower 60s again on Monday.

This story will be updated.

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c