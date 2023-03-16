Crunching the numbers on the Kentucky vs. Providence matchup in the NCAA Tournament

John Clay

Kentucky is the No. 6 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Providence is the No. 11 seed. Their statistics are a lot closer, however, leading into their first-round matchup in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Friday.

Take a look:

Kentucky Coach John Calipari takes a half-court shot during Thursday’s practice at Greensboro Coliseum.
Kentucky Coach John Calipari takes a half-court shot during Thursday’s practice at Greensboro Coliseum.

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Providence NCAA Basketball Tournament preview

Don’t forget Oscar Tshiebwe. He’s still key to Kentucky basketball’s NCAA chances.

Kentucky basketball: Five things to know about the Providence Friars

Saint Peter’s flashbacks linger as Kentucky basketball begins NCAA Tournament play

Latest Stories