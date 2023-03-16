Crunching the numbers on the Kentucky vs. Providence matchup in the NCAA Tournament
Kentucky is the No. 6 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Providence is the No. 11 seed. Their statistics are a lot closer, however, leading into their first-round matchup in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Friday.
Take a look:
The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Providence NCAA Basketball Tournament preview
Don’t forget Oscar Tshiebwe. He’s still key to Kentucky basketball’s NCAA chances.
Kentucky basketball: Five things to know about the Providence Friars
Saint Peter’s flashbacks linger as Kentucky basketball begins NCAA Tournament play