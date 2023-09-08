Crunch time for France as they face All Blacks in sizzling World Cup opener

Hosts France launch their quest for a first World Cup trophy against three-time champions New Zealand on Friday night. Around 80,000 fans are expected at the Stade de France for a blockbuster start to the 10th World Cup competition and seven weeks of action featuring the planet's best rugby players.

The venue just to the north of Paris will also stage the final on 28 October when the Webb Ellis trophy – named after the supposed inventor of the game – will be presented to the victorious skipper.

Antoine Dupont is under heavy pressure to be that man. Since making his debut in the French team he has blossomed into one of the best players in the world.

The 26-year-old’s mission – which seems very possible – requires his wits and wiles to steer his team to glory to atone for French defeats in the final in 1987, 1999 and 2011.

Long history

New Zealand sides have inflicted two of those defeats on the French.

“This game is not about me against him,” said the New Zealand scrum-half Aaron Smith of his highly anticipated duel with Dupont who was voted world rugby player of the year in 2021.“It is about me doing my role for the team,” Smith added. “Defensively, we will have a big eye on Dupont and what he can do, and shutting it down. But that's as a collective.

“France have got plenty of players who are very dangerous.”

After the opening match in Group A, France will take on Namibia, Italy and Uruguay and expect to reach the quarter-final knockout stages.

From a wider perspective, security and smooth runnning of the competetion is also a major concern, especially as France prepares for next year's Olympic Games.



