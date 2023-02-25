‘Crunch time’ finish in Central Section prep boys soccer final. This time, McLane celebrates

Another disappointment this season for the McLane boys soccer team?

Not at all.

Victor Luviano scored the winning goal in overtime to give the Highlanders a 3-2 victory over Chavez in the Central Section Division III championship at McLane Stadium in Fresno on Friday night.

“It couldn’t be any different, man. We like the crunch time,” McLane coach Erik Rodriguez said. “We like the adversity, I guess. I’ve been saying the same thing throughout all our playoffs, we’ve been through a lot of stuff like this. We lost close games, we won close games; and this is no different. Fortunately for us, we were able to come out on top today.”

It was heartbreak for the Highlanders last season when they lost in the D-IV section title game in penalty kicks against Fowler.

McLane High boys soccer players celebrate their Central Section Division III boys soccer championship win over Chavez at McLane Stadium on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Not this time. Not even in the rain.

Luviano said he was confident in the players.

“We were in situations like this before (this season) and we always come back,” he said. “Just like our game against Foothill, we were down 1-0 and came back to beat them 2-1.”

▪ Other section winners: Bakersfield Christian defeated Yosemite 3-2 in D-VI and Lompoc edged Riverdale in penalty kicks, 4-2, in D-IV.

Girls soccer

An overtime goal decided the match in top-seeded Exeter’s 1-0 victory over No. 3 Kerman for the Division III championship.

The Monarchs advanced to the championship after wins over Monache, Morro Bay and Hanford.

▪ D-V, Mira Monte 3, Porterville 0: The Lions scored two second-half goals to pull away.

McLane’s Guillermo Martinez kicks the ball past Chavez goal keeper Jonathan Andrade for the first score of the game during their Central Section Division III boys soccer championship game at McLane Stadium on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

McLane’s Oscar Bolanos, right, tries to get in front of a kick from Chavez’s Aaron Mendez during their Central Section Division III boys soccer championship game at McLane Stadium on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

McLane goal keeper Christian Martinez blocks a shot during their Central Section Division III boys soccer championship game against Chavez at McLane Stadium on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.