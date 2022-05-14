Crunch blank Rocket to force a decisive fifth game in AHL playoff series

In this article:

LAVAL, Que. — The Syracuse Crunch blanked the Laval Rocket 3-0 on Saturday to force a decisive fifth game in their second-round American Hockey League playoff series.

Cole Koepke, Remi Elie and Anthony Richard scored for the visiting Crunch.

Hugo Alnefelt made 24 saves for Syracuse. Max Lagace played about 10 minutes in the Crunch net and had four stops.

Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday night at Syracuse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2022.

The Canadian Press