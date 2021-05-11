‘Crumpets have been my saviour!’: readers on their 14 best comfort meals of lockdown

Guardian readers
·9 min read

Crumpets

For me, lockdown has meant an absolutely manic schedule, working from home with back-to-back Zoom calls and long hours. Crumpets have been my saviour. Yes, factory made, perfectly consistent and versatile: top with yoghurt and frozen berries at 8am, blue cheese and leeks at 1pm, followed by eggs and spinach at 7pm, and you have a full day’s menu. For a bit more lockdown spirit, I tried the sourdough version (delicious if squishy) and making my own (I promise you, it’s not worth it). Sophie, data analyst, St Albans

Lockdown hash

This last year, I have been even more fixated on avoiding food waste than usual. I started putting together a lunch that was known as ‘“lockdown hash” and is a great opportunity to use up any vegetables that are no longer fresh. Sauté potato cubes over a medium heat until they are starting to soften, then throw in whatever other veg you have to hand: peppers, courgettes and mushrooms work well. Add a splash of water to help things steam if necessary. Then add whatever onions/shallots/leeks you have to hand as well as a generous amount of garlic. Diced chilli is always a winner, too. Top with a fried egg (a fried egg improves most dishes) and splash over any condiments you fancy. Ben Thorpe, York

Chocolate mug cake

This cake with a gooey centre takes less than five minutes to prepare and cook in a microwave oven, and is utterly delicious. The recipe I use by Julie Chiou has no egg (which can make mug cakes too spongy), and once you have poured the batter into your mug, you drop a spoonful of Nutella (or your preferred filling) into the middle. As the cake cooks, this sinks into the centre of the cake and becomes almost like a chocolate fondant. I have mine with a dollop of natural yoghurt to cut through the richness of the cake. Natalie Peet, consultant, Bristol

Vegan vodka rigatoni

My vegan take on vodka rigatoni is so cosy and rich that you don’t miss the cream and cheese at all. Soak 100g cashews in hot water for a minimum of 15 minutes while chopping an onion and two cloves of garlic. At the same time, bring a pan of heavily salted water to the boil and cook the rigatoni. Next, heat a pan with olive oil and add the onion and garlic, followed by a full tube of good quality tomato paste. Cook for 3-4 minutes, then add 2tbsp vodka and cook for another minute. Meanwhile, blend the cashews with water and 2tbsp nutritional yeast, plus salt and pepper, until completely smooth. Add the cashew cream to the pan along with 40ml of pasta water and stir. After simmering for a few minutes, add the rigatoni and a few handfuls of rocket. Serve with basil leaves and chilli flakes. Bon appetit! Emily Gilmour, global health researcher, Canada

Ham, cheese and red onion toastie

When you need that comforting, savoury fix, it has to be achievable swiftly. For our family, the answer is a deep-filled ham, cheese and red onion toastie. The ham should be off the bone, the cheese should be raclette (or similar), and don’t skimp on the sliced red onions. But what really transforms this snack into culinary opium is the addition of garlic butter – spread on both sides of sliced white bread before popping it into the sandwich maker. Cathy, teacher, Cambridge

Feijoada

Feijoada &#x002013; Brazilian black bean and meat stew.
Feijoada – Brazilian black bean and meat stew. Photograph: GMVozd/Getty Images

This Brazilian black bean and meat stew is a wonderfully simple and filling meal. Start by soaking black beans overnight. The next day, fry Linguiça (Brazilian sausage), and whatever other pork is available, before adding it to the slow cooker. I then fry onions, garlic and chilli flakes in the meat fat and add it to the slow cooker, along with the drained beans and a couple of bay leaves. Add 2tbsp of white wine vinegar, then set to cook for four hours. Serve with coriander and lime rice. Arjun Robertson, student, Brighton

Cinnamon buns

I have really got into bread-making and yeast-based recipes during the past year, and one of my favourite sweet treats to make are cinnamon buns. There are two reasons I would call them a comfort food: the sweet aromas of cinnamon and cardamom have a naturally homely feel, yet to me they also evoke happy memories of cosy bakeries and coffee shops in Europe, and, with tourism out of the question for the time being, food has, in many ways, been a means through which to travel. I more or less follow the recipe by Brontë Aurell of ScandiKitchen, though I often add some grated orange zest to the dough itself as an extra something special. You can also add chopped apple pieces, sultanas and chopped dried apricots to the filling for a fruity kick. Joe Jarvis, Manchester

Rösti

One of my favourite lockdown dishes is a variation on the Swiss rösti. Coarsely grate potatoes, a courgette, a couple of carrots and an onion in a bowl. Then add an egg, a handful of peas, a gram of flour and perhaps some smoked mackerel. Next, season with nutmeg, salt, pepper and herbs if you’ve got some. Mix well and spread on baking paper inside a roasting tray or similar. Pack it well with your hands, then sprinkle with sesame seeds or cheese. Bake for 30 mins at 180-200C, then serve with gingery yoghurt. Uli Sattler, professor of computer science, Manchester

Kimchi jjigae

For my wife and I, nothing spells comfort food like a big, steaming hot bowl of spicy soup. This quintessential Korean classic has got everything: it is sour, spicy, salty and deeply filling. My version is pretty simple: fry up a big fistful of the best kimchi you can get, and, after a few minutes, add another big fistful of minced pork (the fattier the better), which has been lightly marinated in mirin and black pepper. Once the meat has browned, add shiitake mushrooms, half an onion (thinly sliced) and a few thick slices of medium-firm tofu. To make the soup base, combine 2tbsp soy sauce, 2tbsp Korean chilli paste, 1tsp minced garlic, and 1tbsp Korean chilli flakes. Add this mixture to the pot, top up with water until everything is barely covered, and simmer for 20 minutes. Season to taste (I use Vietnamese fish sauce or soy sauce for more saltiness, if needed). Serve with rice, more fresh kimchi and topped with shredded spring onion. Edward Dalton, dementia support worker, London

Pesto pasta

Pesto pasta.
Pesto pasta. Photograph: Getty Images

I discovered intuitive eating in lockdown: an anti-diet revolution that encourages you to focus on finding the satisfaction factor in the foods you eat. One recipe I kept coming back to was a comforting bowl of spaghetti with pesto. I make the pesto vegan using several large handfuls of basil, 4 large cloves of garlic (roasted in the oven for a few minutes), 3tbsp pine nuts (we have also tried it with walnuts, and it is equally delicious), a dash of lemon juice, a dash of water, a generous glug of olive oil and, the key ingredient, nutritional yeast (which is what gives it its cheesy flavour). Blitz in the blender, thinning with oil or water to reach your preferred consistency, then stir a dollop of the pesto into al dente spaghetti and a handful of rocket – you could also add fresh or sun-dried tomatoes for an extra punch of flavour. Bellissimo! Lowri Evans, career consultant, Chester

Vegan Turkish manti

I moved to Glasgow from Istanbul at the end of January 2020, not long before lockdown. Cooking, walking and writing – as well as reminiscing about the past – became my main activities for over a year. One day I remembered manti: meat filled dumplings. Traditionally, they are made with minced lamb and served with garlic yoghurt and spices, but my partner is vegan, so I invented a vegan version. First, prepare the filo dough. While it is rising, cook the vegan mince with diced onions, garlic, cumin, black pepper etc, then roll the dough into sheets of pastry and cut into one inch squares. Fill each square with the mince and squeeze the squares along the sides making small, four-cornered pouches. Then cook the dumplings in a preheated oven for 15 minutes until golden brown, and serve with vegan garlic yoghurt, sumac, oregano and dried mint. (Traditionally, you would pour meat stock over them, but I prefer to serve it just with yoghurt.) Ümit Ünal, film director and writer, Glasgow

Pearl barley and lentil stew

Green lentil stew with carrots, mushrooms and greens.
Green lentil stew with carrots, mushrooms and greens. Photograph: haoliang/Getty Images

This dish is warm and filling, and the recipe is very adaptable; sometimes I use new potatoes instead of pearl barley, or add peas or beans. Start by frying onion, garlic and celery, then add carrot and mushrooms. Stir in pearl barley, add stock and simmer. After about 10 minutes, add brown/green/puy lentils followed by kale, cabbage or spring greens. Stir in dijon mustard, thyme, parsley, a splash of soy sauce, balsamic vinegar and black pepper, before serving. My other absolute favourite is porridge. I use porridge oats and whole milk, and always cook on the stove top. I like to add salt and a spoon of peanut butter or chopped banana, cinnamon and honey. I have also found it works well with oat or almond milk. Anna, doctor, Sheffield

Homemade pizza

I didn’t realise how much relief an end-of-week pizza delivery afforded until I moved to a place where it wasn’t an option. Fortunately, I have become an amazing pizza chef. During lockdown, I have created thin-crust pizzas with a number of delicious toppings, from prosciutto with balsamic drizzle and fresh arugula (rocket) to simple mozzarella, caramelised onions and spicy sausage. I now have a pizza stone, crank the oven to the max and often burn my arms getting it out – just like the pros! Cadence Dubus, fitness studio owner, New York

Coco Pops

Chocolate flavoured breakfast cereal.
Chocolate flavoured breakfast cereal. Photograph: Neil Langan/Alamy

I was brought up by a mum who was into health foods and home cooking – so no sugar, sweets, crisps, fizzy drinks or fun cereals. We were only allowed Kellogg’s Variety Packs at Christmas because my grandmother bought them for us. So, out of childishness, comfort and nostalgia, I have really enjoyed variety packs of cereal and large boxes of Coco Pops during the lockdowns. Best eaten at 2am. Lucy, Nottingham

Latest Stories

  • Lightning's all-Black line makes NHL history after starting game versus Panthers

    Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Mathieu Joseph, Gemel Smith and Daniel Walcott created a special and significant moment in hockey history on Monday.

  • Raptors officially eliminated from NBA playoff contention

    The Raptors’ seven-year playoff streak has come to an end, and so has Toronto's nightmare season.

  • Russell Westbrook breaks Oscar Robertson's career triple-double record

    Move over Oscar Robertson. Russell Westbrook is the NBA's new triple-double standard.

  • Report: Raptors to begin contract talks with Masai Ujiri after season ends

    The Raptors are expected to begin contract negotiations next week with their most important free agent.

  • Blackhawks announcer apologizes after making on-air reference to suicide

    Pat Foley said that if he had "been traveling with the team this year, I might have put a bullet in my head" during Chicago's game with Dallas on Monday.

  • Canadiens clinch playoff spot with OT loss to McDavid's Oilers

    Connor McDavid provided yet another highlight-reel goal Monday night with a game winner at the Bell Centre.

  • IOC president Thomas Bach cancels trip to Japan as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

    The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23.

  • Kids flood Tim Stutzle's yard with caps after his crowdless first NHL hat trick

    With no fans to litter the ice with hats after his first NHL 'trick, some adorable local kids made up for it by littering Tim Stutzle's yard with them instead.

  • Celtics' Jaylen Brown done for the season with wrist injury

    Jaylen Brown needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and will miss the rest of the season.

  • Jack Eichel says he has 'a lot of thinking to do' about future with Sabres

    Jack Eichel seemed non-committal, at best, about his future with the Sabres when speaking to the media Monday.

  • Longtime anchor Kenny Mayne leaves ESPN: 'Salary cap casualty'

    Mayne thrived at ESPN thanks to his creativity and unique brand of humor.

  • Report: Jaguars to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to 1-year contract

    Tebow will be reuniting with his old college coach Urban Meyer.

  • Nate Bjorkgren fiasco offers an important reminder for Raptors

    Nate Bjorkgren’s first year with the Pacers is an excellent reminder that harmony in the NBA can be a very fleeting concept.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Cologne hires Baumgart as coach from next season

    COLOGNE, Germany — Cologne hired Steffen Baumgart as coach for next season on Tuesday even with the club's place in the Bundesliga uncertain. Baumgart agreed to a two-year contract following four years with Paderborn. Baumgart oversaw back-to-back promotions to take Paderborn to the Bundesliga for the 2019-20 season but the team was relegated back to the second division. It's not yet clear which division Baumgart will be coaching in next season. Cologne is in 17th place and in the relegation zone with two games remaining. Cologne fired Markus Gisdol as coach last month after a poor run of results and brought in veteran Friedhelm Funkel for the last six games. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • New Brunswick athletes balance competition, isolation in pursuit of Tokyo Games

    When Kate Campbell steps on to the mats in June for the karate Olympic qualifiers in Paris, it will be the first time she'll have competed in well over a year. "It seems like forever," said Campbell, who lives and trains out of Fredericton, N.B. Campbell is one of many New Brunswick athletes who have to balance that need to compete with the isolation that comes with travel as they prepare for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games. People entering New Brunswick have to isolate for 14 days, and as of late April, part of that quarantine must happen at designated hotels. Kate Campbell has used her time during the pandemic to focus on training and rid herself of bad habits.(CBC) "It's definitely a challenge. It kind of limits the number of times that I feel it appropriate to leave the province," Campbell said. She's chosen to spend the past year in Fredericton and forgo competition, while some of her fellow Team Canada athletes outside the Atlantic Bubble have been able to travel. In a regular karate season, Campbell would often be in a different country for a competition every two weeks, but instead she spent that time training and improving. "Obviously a full 13 months of that is not what I'm used to, but I've been able to work on some stuff that I might not have been able to if I was still travelling every two weeks," Campbell said. Missing family Not all New Brunswick Olympic hopefuls have opted to stay put. Jill Irving of Moncton competes in equestrian, and moved to Florida when the season started there in October. There she's been able to compete in all of her sport's major events and train with teammates. "I felt it was really important to prepare for the next Olympics to be able to be in the ring," Irving said. "Our European counterparts — all their horse shows were shut down, so we were so fortunate that we were able to show here and that we had a regular season." Jill Irving, left, has barely seen her family since travelling to Florida in October.(Submitted by Sydney Sacre) Events in Canada were cancelled as well, but because Irving went to Florida, she feels prepared for the Olympic Games. But it has come at a cost. Other than a quick trip home spent quarantined, followed by a trip to Ontario to see her new grandchild, she has barely been able to see her family. "I have some teammates that we bubbled with really carefully and we cooked together and we did things but we were all lonely," Irving said. Danielle Duplessis of Fredericton feels similarly. Duplessis is a member of the women's wheelchair basketball team, and goes to school in Toronto. Danielle DuPlessis, pictured playing for Team New Brunswick, hopes to make the Paralympic national team.(Radio-Canada) She's been back in Toronto since February after spending the first part of the pandemic in New Brunswick. Since she went back to Toronto she hasn't been able to make her typical trips home. "I would love to go home to New Brunswick at some point to see my people, but that would involve taking full weeks off training and so it's not feasible," Duplessis said. She doesn't think she will get to visit her family until after the Paralympics are over in September. Finding the positive Duplessis believes the extra year of training has helped her prepare for the Paralympics. She's only been playing wheelchair basketball for a few years, so the extra time has helped hone her skills. "I think I've actually really benefited, as funny as it sounds, from the year long delay," Duplessis said. A pedestrian walks past an official Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games banner on the Tokyo metropolitan government building in April.(Yuki Iwamura/Getty Images) Kate Campbell, who has stayed home during the pandemic, used the time in Fredericton to her advantage. She says she has been able to train in a way she couldn't have if she moved somewhere else or travelled for competition. "Given the restrictions and how public health authorities have taken this so seriously, I've actually been able to continue training with my teammate bubble," said Campbell, who hasn't had to deal with the same lockdowns some of her fellow athletes have. She feels she's ready and will have a chance to prove that at the qualification tournament in Paris in June. Duplessis and Irving will find out if they're going to Tokyo that month as well.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Stephen Curry's warning shot sinks the first-place Jazz

    Yahoo Sports will keep you updated nightly on the NBA playoff race during the last two weeks of the regular season.

  • The Rush: Russell Westbrook makes NBA history, Tim Tebow is back and the Raiders know how to party

    Russell Westbrook breaks Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record, Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback starts in Jacksonville and the Raiders really know how to throw a party.

  • Faulk nets winner in OT, Blues beat Kings 2-1

    LOS ANGELES — Justin Faulk scored 46 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Monday night. Tyler Bozak also scored and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues, who are locked into the fourth seed in the West Division and will play Colorado or Vegas in the first round of the playoffs. Faulk and David Perron sprung a 2-on-1 rush after Ryan O'Reilly won the opening faceoff in overtime, and Faulk won it with a wrist shot for his seventh goal. Alex Iafallo scored, Calvin Petersen made 17 saves and the Kings wrapped up their home schedule with four straight losses. After two periods of tepid hockey, the Blues and Kings finally started to generate offence in the third. Bozak went five-hole with a backhand to give St. Louis the lead 1:25 into the third. Jaden Schwartz set up Bozak’s fifth goal, and Faulk had the secondary assist, his fifth in the past five games. Iafallo responded with a one-timer from the left circle to tie it at 7:35. Gabriel Vilardi extended his point streak to four games with the assist. He has three goals and two assists in that span, with the 2017 first-round draft pick closing out an erratic first full season in the NHL on a positive note. Drew Doughty nearly won it in regulation for Los Angeles, hitting the post on a power play with 1:09 remaining, but Binnington was able to fall on the loose puck before the Kings could react. GETTING RIGHT Blues defenceman Torey Krug returned after missing five games because of an upper-body injury, and coach Craig Berube indicated several other injured players could get at least one game in before the playoffs start. That group includes forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Sammy Blais, and defenceman Vince Dunn. Dunn has missed nine games because of an upper-body injury, Blais four games due to an upper-body injury, and Tarasenko four games with a lower-body injury. ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION Blues defenceman Jake Walman did not play after testing positive for COVID-19. General manager Doug Armstrong believes it was a false positive because Walman has been vaccinated and a second test came back negative. Steven Santini replaced Walman in the lineup. UP NEXT Blues: Host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. Kings: At the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press