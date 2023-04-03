Our crumpets will be back on Waitrose shelves soon, says Warburtons boss

Robert De Niro confronts Jonathan Warburton in a Warburtons ad - Jeff Moore

The boss of Warburtons has vowed to return the bakery’s crumpets and loaves to Waitrose’s shelves following a bust-up that led to the supermarket axing its entire range last year.

Jonathan Warburton, chairman of the family-owned business, said it would be “just a matter of time” before the supermarket stocked its products again as the pair remain locked in talks.

Waitrose stopped selling Warburtons products early last year, with Waitrose claiming the brand's performance “didn't meet our expectations”.

“At the moment we're agreeing to disagree,” Mr Warburton said. “I think it would be in both businesses' benefit to find a solution.”

Mr Warburton maintained his relationship with the supermarket has been friendly since the row broke out.

Its items are still stocked by a handful of Waitrose’s stores in Dubai, because they are run by a franchisee.

Mr Warburton said he recently sent a photo of himself outside a Waitrose in the country posing with its loaves to James Bailey, the supermarket’s executive director.

“He took it the right way,” said Mr Warburton.

His sense of humour has helped him to convince Hollywood stars to feature in Warburtons’ advertising campaigns.

The most recent, in 2019, saw De Niro play a pastiche of an American mob boss angered by Warburtons’ claims of making better bagels.

It came after Sylvester Stallone appeared in a similar campaign for the company.

De Niro, 79, told British GQ that year: “Look, they asked me to do it and I met the guy, Warburton, and I thought it was funny.

“Should I think I should never have done that? I'm too good for that or something? And I said, f*** it, I'll do it. Why not?”

Mr Warburton, 65, is the fifth generation of his family to run the bakery, which was founded in a Bolton grocery store in 1876.

Warburtons is Britain’s sixth-biggest food and drink brand with sales of more than £750m in 2022, according to Nielsen.

It has 11 factories across the country and employs around 5,000 people, producing roughly 780m products a year, including 420m loaves of bread and 100m packs of crumpets.

Last year Mr Warburton, who has been chairman since the early 2000s, took greater charge of the day-to-day running of the business amid concerns over how best to steer the company through current economic challenges.

His return to the front line came with the departure of managing director Neil Campbell, a former PepsiCo marketing chief who had been in position since 2013.

According to reports in trade magazine The Grocer at the time, there had been differences of opinion on the direction of the company and concerns some operational challenges were not being met.

“The one position you can't be in any market… is the middle of the road. Because you will get run over,” Mr Warburton said.



Since returning he has enlisted a new managing director and doubled down on plans for a major expansion into global markets such as Dubai and Australia.

The most pressing challenge is costs: the price of everything from flour to the fuel for its furnaces has surged. Soaring inflation has hit the company with over £100m in extra costs.

Mr Warburton said: “It’s eye watering. The market has been brutal.”

Some of this extra cost has been pushed through to supermarkets, leading prices to rise on the shelves.

The price of a loaf of sliced white, for instance, went up by 15p in Asda and Morrisons in January, according to Assosia data published in The Grocer – a 16pc rise.

Mr Warburton defended the decision to pass some of the costs onto customers: “If you look at the other people in our market, they have gone significantly higher… than we have.

“If you look at the average price of a loaf of Warbies Toastie, that now in the market across the major retailers is £1.40. In 2010, it was £1.35. It's been all the way down to a pound and 13 years later, it's back up at £1.40.”

A cornerstone of Mr Warburton's plan to grow the brand in other countries is through its range of gluten-free products.

“On an international basis, the quality of gluten free bakery is a variable at best… a lot of the product quality is bloody awful,” Mr Warburton said.

“The gluten-free products are getting our toe in the door, they’re delivering on quality, and then [retailers] are finding consumers – maybe expats to be fair – coming in and going ‘ooh, bloody hell, any chance of a Warbies [Warburtons] crumpet?”

Spinneys, which runs Waitrose’s supermarkets in Dubai, ordered 270,000 units in the last financial year, but has ordered more than that in the first five months of this year alone.

And talks are underway to launch Warburtons' gluten-free range in Australia at the country’s second-biggest supermarket, Coles.

However, it comes as previous attempts to grow the brand abroad have not always gone smoothly.

Warburtons was forced to pull out of France in 2012 after just a year as it struggled to find a place in the hearts of the nation's shoppers.

“It was bloody hard work,” Mr Warburton said.

“There are easier markets available on a worldwide basis that we’ve proved with the Middle East and Australia rather than banging my head against [French supermarket] Carrefour’s front door.”

Warburtons does little trade in Europe so has not been majorly affected by Brexit, he said – although when the company was hit by driver shortages linked in part to Brexit in 2021, the company was raked over the coals on social media for his previous comments which suggested he was in support of leaving the EU.

“I was asked a question once – was I a supporter of Brexit? My answer was I was a supporter of self-government not being ruled by bureaucrats in Brussels.

“That was all I said,” Mr Warburton said.

“What I find disappointing is, irrespective of the outcome of the referendum, which was a bloody long time ago... sulking is not going to make it any better. What you need to do is get stuck in and say, right, I've got to make this work.

“Get over it and get stuck into what’s in front of you. If we’d have stayed in it wouldn’t have bothered me a jot.”