Cruising Altitude: What to know about getting bumped from a flight when airlines overbook

Many times when I fly I see people volunteering to give up their seat, and I totally get it. The lure of airline vouchers – or maybe even cash – is appealing, but alas I am not so carefree. Even writing this out, the thought of tossing hypothetical plans to the wind is making me anxious. Let’s not even get to how I’d feel if I were the victim of “involuntary denied boarding.” Both scenarios can happen when airlines intentionally oversell flights and more people show up at the gate than there are seats on the plane, forcing them to keep some number of people grounded.

According to the Department of Transportation, voluntary and involuntary boarding denials (which, confusingly, are both referred to colloquially as “bumping”) were on the rise in 2022.

Part of that, surely, is explained by airlines just transporting more passengers last year than the year before, but the actual rate of bumping rose, even accounting for that. In 2021, airlines denied boarding on average to 0.17 of every 10,000 passengers booked to travel. In 2022, that stat was 0.32 denials per 10,000 passengers on average.

Carriers asked people to voluntarily give up their seats more frequently in 2022, too, nearly doubling that number year-over-year.

Frontier Airlines had the most involuntary boarding denials in 2022, at a rate of 2.66 per 10,000 passengers, while Delta Air Lines got the most volunteers: more than 100,000 over the course of the year.

Glenn Nichols, a semi-retired hotelier in South Bend, Indiana, is one of those travelers who frequently puts his hand up. He told me he makes it a point to arrange his travels so he can volunteer to get bumped whenever possible.

“I never regret it because it’s just something I kind of plan for,” he said. “It’s paid off for me.”

Nichols said he once got $1,000 in airline credits for volunteering, but has found compensation to be typically in the $500-800 range.

If you're not going to get on the plane, at least get compensated.

Involuntary versus voluntary denied boarding

Just to clarify: bumping can refer to an airline refusing you permission to get onto a flight, and also to the auction scenario at the gate or in the app, when the carrier seeks the lowest bidder to give up their seat.

And yes, frustratingly to travelers, involuntary boarding denial is completely legal. Airlines are allowed to oversell flights – it’s actually a very common practice among U.S. carriers – and their contracts of carriage, which you essentially sign whenever you purchase a ticket, give them the right to refuse you entry onto the plane.

In fact, during its most recent earnings call, Delta Air Lines announced it was planning to increase its overbooking rates in the coming quarters. While Delta only had two involuntary denied boardings in 2022, it will be interesting to see if the planned change impacts that metric at all. Executives, for their part, assured those on the call that they’re not expecting any major uptick, and insisted that more overbooking will be good for the bottom line.

Overbooking, however, isn’t the only reason an airline may have to keep people off their flight.

“My guess of what’s disrupting air travel right now is equipment changes,” Laurel Brunvoll, owner and president of the boutique luxury travel agency Unforgettable Trips told me. She explained that airlines sometimes have to change the kind of aircraft operating a flight at the last minute, which can affect the number of seats available.

“There’s not enough room, so they’re just going to take people off,” she said.

Involuntary bumping remains fairly rare, though. Nearly 300,000 passengers like Nichols took offers to give up their seats in 2022, compared to less than 26,000 involuntary denials, according to the DOT.

What are you owed when you get bumped from a flight?

If you’re involuntarily denied boarding, the DOT actually has very specific rules about what you’re entitled to:

For domestic flights in the U.S., airlines have to pay you 200% of the value of your one-way ticket up to $775 if you arrive at your destination one to two hours past your originally scheduled itinerary or 400% of the one-way ticket price, up to $1,550 if your arrival delay is longer than two hours.

For international flights departing the U.S., the 200% or $775 compensation window is up to four hours, with 400% up to $1,550 compensation owed for a delay of more than four hours.

Certain exceptions, including equipment changes, allow the airlines to avoid paying out this compensation.

Brunvoll said she advises her clients to always take out travel insurance, which can help cover additional expenses like hotels and meals that an airline is not required to fully compensate you for if you do get bumped.

Voluntary boarding denials involve some negotiation between the airline and its passengers, either at the gate or through the airline’s app, and compensation in those cases can often far exceed the DOT minimums. Some famous cases have landed willing passengers five-figure payments from their carriers.

Brunvoll said it’s important to understand exactly what you’re getting before agreeing to give up your seat, however.

“Are you getting a voucher or are you getting money, and what else are you giving up?” she said. “You should also have it very clearly in writing what the plan of action is for you to get back on your track. Don’t just accept (a new itinerary) and then you find out it’s three days from today.”

How can I avoid getting bumped from a flight?

First of all, keep in mind that it’s extremely unlikely that you’ll get bumped. Not impossible, but unlikely.

Karen Hawes, a nurse practitioner in Manhattan, Kansas, said she’s always careful to pay extra to select a seat as a hedge against bumping at her small hometown airport.

“I would tell people to pay the extra money, but complain about it,” Hawes said. “It’s a junk fee.”

She added that having a seat assignment before arriving at the airport has reliably meant she’s never been bumped off any of the handful of flights that depart Manhattan every day, but she said it can feel like a bit of a scam.

“Really the issue is the threat of not being able to make our trips at all,” she said. “In rural areas, if you don’t get that flight, you’re just not going to go.”

Other travel agents have previously told me that registering with an airline’s frequent flyer program, and even having a paper boarding pass can help reduce your chances of getting bumped.

Brunvoll also said it’s a good idea to book nonstop flights whenever possible because that reduces the odds of getting bumped, too. And no matter what happens, she said, remember to be nice.

“All of us need to try not to lose our cool at the airport,” she said.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

