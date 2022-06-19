Cruise ships bring lots of business to Halifax — along with pollution from dirty fuel, critics say

·5 min read
The world's fourth-largest cruise ship docks in Halifax the morning of June 7, 2022. Oasis of the Seas can carry more than 6,000 passengers and more than 2,000 crew — roughly the equivalent of the entire population of Yarmouth, N.S. (Steve Lawrence/CBC - image credit)
The world's fourth-largest cruise ship docks in Halifax the morning of June 7, 2022. Oasis of the Seas can carry more than 6,000 passengers and more than 2,000 crew — roughly the equivalent of the entire population of Yarmouth, N.S. (Steve Lawrence/CBC - image credit)

The arrival of cruise ships boosts sales for Mimi Fautley's Halifax knitting supply store, but the business owner says undocumented pollution from the industry has her worried.

Fautley estimates sales to cruise ship passengers account for 10 to 20 per cent of The Loop's summer revenue. But, without publicly available data, Fautley said she's left to speculate on the level of pollution the ships are bringing into the community.

The Port of Halifax doesn't currently track emissions from cruise ships.

"There are issues around cruise ships [that] I feel have been unacknowledged in the time that we've also grown dependent on them," she said. "I think we really need to start measuring the quantity of emissions in the city … over time and how that changes when the cruise ships are here."

About 150 cruise ships are expected to dock in Halifax this season, down from 179 the year before the industry's two-year hiatus in Canada due to COVID-19 restricions. The Port of Halifax estimates that in 2019, the economic impact of the cruise industry in Halifax and the surrounding area was $165 million.

Chris Geworski.
Chris Geworski.

The sector has been criticized by environmental groups for its track record on air and ocean pollution. A 2019 study found passengers and staff aboard four cruise ships were likely exposed to high levels of particle pollution from the ships' exhaust.

Hrvoje Carić, a researcher at the Institute for Tourism in Zagreb, Croatia, argued the cost-benefit relationship between cruise tourism and coastal communities has worsened over the years as ships get larger.

"They have a tendency to mimic destinations," Carić said. "So the cruise guests do not leave and spend nearly as much money in a port — in a destination — as they did maybe 10, 15, 20 years ago."

Carić is one of the authors of a recent report on the environmental and human health impacts of cruise tourism.

Air, ocean emissions

Most cruise ships run on heavy fuel oil, a cheap crude oil derivative that is high in pollutants that have been linked to acid rain, ocean acidification and various health conditions, Carić's report notes.

International regulations introduced in 2020 reduced the allowable sulphur content of marine fuel to a level below what is typical for heavy fuel oil.

To comply with the regulations, ships can install exhaust cleaning systems on engines, also known as scrubbers, which remove some pollutants from ship exhaust.

But exhaust from ships equipped with scrubbers and the water discharged from the systems still contain pollutants, Carić's report notes.

Inuvialuit Regional Corporation Cruise Ship Management Plan
Inuvialuit Regional Corporation Cruise Ship Management Plan

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Transport Canada said the department is working on an approach to reduce scrubber discharge.

"Transport Canada recognizes concerns regarding scrubber washwater discharges in Canadian waters and continues to study the environmental impacts," it said.

Donna Spalding, a spokesperson for Cruise Lines International Association — the world's largest cruise industry association — said the industry is focused on transitioning to liquified natural gas (LNG) and other cleaner fuels for its new ships. The association has approximately 270 ships in its fleet.

Spalding said members currently have four LNG-fuelled ships and 22 more on order, adding that some ships that use heavy fuel oil also carry low-sulphur fuel to use while idling in port. She could not provide a breakdown of the number of ships using other fuels.

Shore power

In 2014, the Port of Halifax implemented shore power, a technology that allows cruise ships to turn off their auxiliary engines and plug into the electrical grid while in port.

The system can accommodate one ship at a time, and only vessels that are appropriately configured can plug in, said Lane Farguson, a spokesperson for the Halifax Port Authority.

He said the system can be expanded to accommodate more ships if there is demand from the industry.

Submitted by the Halifax Port Authority
Submitted by the Halifax Port Authority

Carić said these systems are only as clean as the grid that powers them.

Given that Nova Scotia's primary source of electricity is coal, he said plugging in is "not much of an improvement" over idling.

Carić said it should be up to governments to provide precise information on the economic and environmental impacts of cruise ships.

Monitoring, enforcement lacking in Canada

Ross Klein, an internationally recognized expert on the cruise industry, said the monitoring and enforcement of cruise industry regulations in Canada is severely lacking.

"You can have all the regulations you want," Klein said. "But unless you're actually observing, monitoring and actually enforcing, it doesn't mean anything."

Klein has documented hundreds of environmental violations and fines from media reports and public documents on his website, cruisejunkie.com.

The fines range from violations of watewater quality standards to a 2019 fine against Carnival Corp. of $40 million for discharging oily waste from its Princess Cruise Lines ships and covering it up.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

He pointed to Alaska, where onboard observers ensured compliance with regulations from 2006 to 2019, as "probably the most effective" model of monitoring he's seen in action across the globe.

Klein noted that relatively few violations have been reported on Canada's Pacific coast.

"I guess the ships are just in good behaviour when they're in Canada," he said.

Transport Canada says it has no plans to add observers onboard cruise ships.

The Port of Halifax is considering expanding the use of a new rebate program to cruise operations to reduce emissions, Farguson said. It rewards low-emitting cargo ships with a $500 to $1,000 incentive.

Fautley said she'd like to see cruise emissions numbers at the port made public.

"I think that the only reason we're not talking about this is that people don't know those numbers," she said.

"I'd like to know that we have an understanding of what the … impact is of having these ships come this frequently."

She added she wants to see Halifax to play a larger role in advocating for the mitigation of environmental impacts of cruise tourism.

MORE TOP STORIES

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate on Mali peacekeepers

    Tensions between Russia and the West are aggravating talks about the future of one of the United Nations' biggest and most perilous peacekeeping operations, the force sent to help Mali resist a decade-long Islamic extremist insurgency. The U.N.'s mission in the West African nation is up for renewal this month, at a volatile time when extremist attacks are intensifying. Three U.N. peacekeepers have been killed this month alone.

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard breaks record with gold-medal swim at Para worlds

    Aurélie Rivard can't be stopped. The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native won gold in the women's S10 100-metre freestyle at the Para swimming world championships on Friday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard touched in a championship-record time of 59.43 seconds and was the only competitor to crack the one-minute mark. But hasn't all been easy for the superstar swimming at worlds though. She was forced to pull out of the 400m freestyle just 48 hours earlier. "I really pushed through to be able to be

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Oleksiak withdraws from Canada's swim team for Commonwealth Games

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Decorated Olympian Penny Oleksiak has withdrawn from Canada's swim team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada announced Oleksiak's withdrawal Wednesday from Budapest, where the Canadian team is preparing for the world aquatic championships. "I am excited to compete at world championships, but after thinking long and hard about the additional commitment of Commonwealth Games I have decided this is the best option long-term to prepare for the 2

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • DeBues-Stafford forced to shut down her season due to stress reaction in sacrum

    VICTORIA — Canadian middle-distance star Gabriela DeBues-Stafford will miss the world track and field championships this summer due to injury. The 26-year-old from Toronto announced Wednesday on Instagram that a stress reaction in her sacrum is forcing her to shut down her season. "My 1,500 in (the Prefontaine Classic) showed us we were ready for some big things this year," she said. "I was so excited to see what those big things would be, can we make a podium? A PB? North American record? "To g

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p