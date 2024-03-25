Cruise Ship Passenger Who Fell Overboard Texted Wife About Feeling Seasick Before Going Missing

Liam Jones, 23, was last seen on March 16 as his cruise ship headed for Germany, and Hampshire police are now investigating

A British man who has gone missing from a cruise ship in Europe texted his wife just moments before falling overboard, she said.

Liam Jones, 23, of Scotland, was on a weeklong Northern European cruise with his family aboard the MSC Euribia when he fell overboard on March 16, MSC Cruises told Metro.

According to Jones' wife, 20-year-old Sophia Mcphee, the social work student had just texted her that he was feeling seasick prior to his disappearance.

"He's just gone. I'm never going to see him again," Mcphee told the Daily Record. "I'm devastated. I have so many questions, and I'm not getting any answers to what's happened."

Mcphee said that Jones' sister — who called her to break the news of her husband's disappearance — told her that security camera footage showed Jones falling overboard, However, McPhee said she hadn't been updated on the investigation since.

"[Jones' sister] said there had been an accident, and Liam 'wasn't coming back,' " Mcphee told the Daily Record. "She then said she had seen CCTV and he'd gone overboard."

Mcphee had last seen her husband on March 14, when he departed their Dundee, Scotland, home to meet his family in Glasgow before they boarded the cruise in Southampton the following day, she said. The family was taking the cruise to celebrate Jones' mother's birthday.

"I've been trying to get in contact with the MSC since Monday, but it's been a headache," Mcphee told the Daily Record. "They're not getting back to me."

The MSC Euribia was set to travel from Southampton to Amsterdam over the course of several days, with stops in Denmark, Norway and Germany, according to the ship's itinerary. The international cruise line said the ship was headed to Germany at the time Jones fell overboard.

"A passenger on board MSC Euribia went overboard on March 16 as the ship was sailing to Hamburg. This was reported to the authorities," a spokesperson from MSC Cruises told The Telegraph.

"The police in Southampton boarded the vessel today and investigated on behalf of the coroner," the statement continued, per the outlet. "We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will refrain from disclosing any additional information."

The incident prompted a response from the Hampshire Constabulary, the outlet reported, and a spokesperson confirmed that investigators have begun looking into Jones' case.

"Officers boarded the vessel today following a report that a man had gone overboard," a Constabulary spokesperson told The Telegraph. "The man’s family are aware, and police are investigating this on behalf of the coroner."

