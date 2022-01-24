Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

·2 min read

MIAMI (AP) — A cruise ship that was supposed to dock in Miami has instead sailed to the Bahamas, after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over $4 million in unpaid fuel.

Cruise trackers show Crystal Symphony currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini.

“We all feel we were abducted by luxurious pirates!” passenger Stephen Heard Fales posted on Facebook.

Some passengers were taken by ferry to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. The ferry ride was apparently “uncomfortable due to inclement weather,” according to a statement from a Crystal Cruises spokesperson. The company said guests were also taken to local airports, but wouldn't comment on the lawsuit.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers were aboard, with one news outlet reporting 300 and another, 700. According to the company website, the vessel can carry up to 848 passengers.

The ship was scheduled to arrive in Miami on Saturday. But a federal judge there issued an arrest warrant for the ship Thursday, a maritime practice where a U.S. Marshal goes aboard a vessel and takes charge of it once it enters U.S. waters.

Passengers and entertainers said on social media they were surprised to find out about the legal case. One guest posted a letter on Facebook from Crystal Cruises Management that said the change in itinerary was due to “non-technical operational issues.”

Elio Pace, a musician who has toured off and on with the ship since 2013, said about about 30-50 crew disembarked because their contracts ended. Another 400 crew members don't know when they'll get off, or if they'll remain employed.

“This is a human story. This is about people and their jobs," Pace told The Associated Press.

The lawsuit was filed in a Miami federal court by Peninsula Petroleum Far East against the ship under a maritime procedure that allows actions against vessels for unpaid debts. The complaint says Crystal Symphony was chartered or managed by Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises, which are both sued for breach of contract for allegedly owing $4.6 million in fuel.

Crystal Cruises announced earlier this week that it was suspending operations through late April. Besides Crystal Symphony, it has two other ships currently cruising, which end their voyages on Jan. 30 in Aruba and on Feb. 4 in Argentina.

“Suspending operations will provide Crystal’s management team with an opportunity to evaluate the current state of business and examine various options moving forward,” the company said in a statement earlier this week.

___

Associated Press writer Nardos Haile in New York contributed to this report.

Adriana Gomez Licon (), The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Goggia eyes return for Olympic downhill after latest crash

    Sofia Goggia is going to need to recover in a hurry from a series of injuries following another crash on Sunday if she's going to be able to defend her Olympic downhill title next month. Goggia would have been an overwhelming favorite for another gold — or two: she's also a force in super-G. But she sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and suffered a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg — plus some tendon damage — when she did the splits at high speed then tumbled

  • Arrest warrant issued for Crystal Cruises ship due to unpaid fuel bills, passengers, crew still on board

    The court issued an arrest warrant for the Crystal Symphony ship as a creditor seeks to recover just over $4.6 million.

  • Cruise ship with 700 onboard diverted to Bahamas to avoid US arrest warrant

    Crew and passengers in shock after US arrest warrant issued for luxury line. “It was almost laughable... we literally just said ‘are you kidding?’”

  • Kenzo returns to Japanese roots in history-making moment

    PARIS (AP) — It was a fashion history-making moment in Paris for Kenzo on Sunday as it unveiled the debut for its first Japanese designer since house founder Kenzo Takada. Nigo, 51, thus becomes only the second Asian designer at the head of a European high fashion label, alongside Bally’s Filipino-American Rhuigi Villaseñor. His appointment represents a milestone as the luxury industry wrestles more broadly with questions over racism and diversity. The show venue of Galerie Vivienne underlined t

  • No winning ticket for Saturday's $8 million Lotto 649 jackpot

    TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $8 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw. However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a ticket holder in Ontario. The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 26 will be an estimated $11 million. The Canadian Press

  • Montreal turns down 25 tiny homes offered by Mike Ward

    Comedian Mike Ward says he wants to donate 25 insulated wooden tents to the city of Montreal to help house homeless people this winter, but the city refused, saying the problem lies elsewhere. In a Facebook post addressed to Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, Ward said the shelters are heated with "the heat of the human body" and that a person can stay there comfortably in temperatures of up to -30 degrees c. "These tiny houses are designed for people most at risk, those who refuse to sleep in shelt

  • COVID-19 in Sask.: Hospitalizations continue to climb

    COVID-19 hospital numbers continue to climb in Saskatchewan as the contagious Omicron variant spreads across the province. The number of people in hospital has climbed from 244 yesterday to 252 on Sunday, according to the daily update on the province's online dashboard. 26 of the hospital cases reported today are in intensive care, the same as announced on Saturday. This month the province started tracking hospitalizations as a key indicator of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, breaking down how hospita

  • News bulletin 2022/01/23 06:14

    News bulletin 2022/01/23 06:14View on euronews

  • Pope calls for day of prayer for peace for Ukraine

    VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday expressed his concern over “rising tensions” in Ukraine that threaten peace, and called for political talks that put at the center “human brotherhood instead of partisan interests." “I am following with concern the rising tensions that threaten to inflict a new blow to peace in Ukraine, and put in question the security in Europe with even wider repercussions," Francis said. Francis called for a day of prayer for peace on Wednesday so that political talk

  • Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston Buddy Up in London, Plus, Dakota Fanning, Maddie Ziegler, and More

    War Horse costars Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston pose for a photo together at Tom's special screening of The Power of the Dog on Jan. 21 in London. Maddie Ziegler promotes her new movies The Fallout and West Side Story during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York on Jan 21.

  • How will Tonga's broken internet cable be mended?

    What does its breakage tell us about the problems of getting coverage to remote areas?

  • International flight forced to turn around in mid-air after two passengers try to sneak into business class

    Passengers become ‘disruptive’ after being asked to show seat allocation proof on half-empty flight

  • Cruises sail on in Omicron wave as CDC rules go voluntary, agents 'clarify messaging'

    CDC guidance on cruise ships has frustrated would-be passengers and ship companies as Omicron variant cases soar.

  • Workers at Teck's Highland Valley Copper mine ratify new contract

    VANCOUVER — Unionized workers at Teck Resources Ltd.'s Highland Valley Copper operations in British Columbia have ratified a new five-year collective agreement. United Steelworkers Local 7619 says the contract was ratified with 81.2 per cent of ballots in favour. It says that 869 of the 1,048 USW workers at the mine voted on whether to accept the new agreement. The USW had issued a strike notice Jan. 11 after being without a contact since Sept. 30, 2021 and two the sides entered into mediation.

  • Virginia's new AG removes 2 lawyers at public universities

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s new Republican attorney general has fired lawyers for two large public universities, his office said, marking more significant changes by Jason Miyares while ascending to his new job. Tim Heaphy, counsel for the University of Virginia, and George Mason University counsel Brian Walther have been let go, Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita told The Washington Post. School counsel within Virginia's public colleges and universities are appointed by the attorn

  • Anthony Davis still out against Miami

    Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is OUT tonight. Said he's progressing, felt good about his work yesterday but just isn't ready yet. Source: Twitter @kylegoon What's the buzz on Twitter? Ethan J. Skolnick @ EthanJSkolnick Full coverage of ...

  • Armenia's president resigns, says office has no power

    YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The president of Armenia has announced his resignation, complaining that his office is not granted sufficient powers to allow him to be an effective head of state. Armen Sarkissian was chosen as president by the national parliament in 2018 as Armenia was transitioning from a presidential system of government to a parliamentary one. He was recommended for the job by outgoing President Serzh Sargsyan. In his resignation statement Sunday, Sarkissian said when he decided to t

  • Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

    WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Blinken; Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner. ___ CNN’s “State of the Union” —

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    FBI searches Center for COVID Control national headquarters. The 49ers make Packers pay in playoff stunner. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • Heavy Lake-Effect Snow Falls on Oswego

    Heavy, narrow bands of lake-effect snow were impacting Oswego and Lewis counties in northern New York on Sunday morning, January 23, with between 3 and 5 inches expected to fall by 1 pm, the National Weather Service said.Footage from Michael Pagnanelli, a student of meteorology at SUNY Oswego, shows reduced visibility in the town of Oswego as snow fell on Sunday morning. “Just measured 0.5” in the last 10 minutes,” Pagnanelli tweeted alongside the video.Authorities warned anyone traveling that because the snow was falling in narrow bands, they should “be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.” Credit: Michael Pagnanelli via Storyful