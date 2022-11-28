Cruise lines dropped COVID protocols. How did that impact cases on ships? We got the numbers.

Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
·8 min read

David Hancock spent his September vacation doing things he'd never done. He went on a cruise for the first time, hugged a sloth at an animal park in Honduras, and at some point during the trip, likely contracted COVID-19.

The 36-year-old firefighter had avoided infection for two years, but tested positive the morning after he and his wife, Melissa, who had been celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary, returned home to Savannah, Tennessee.

But not even COVID could put a damper on their Royal Caribbean International sailing. "I went all that time since COVID began without getting it ... so I went and got it on a cruise ship," he told USA TODAY.

"But because I was vaccinated and boosted, my symptoms were mild," he said, adding that he would definitely go on a cruise again.

Cruise lines change COVID-19 rules: Royal Caribbean, Disney Cruise Line further lift requirements

'Was it worth the risk? I don't think so': What it's like to cruise with fewer COVID rules

David Hancock got up close and personal with a sloth during his September cruise.
David Hancock got up close and personal with a sloth during his September cruise.

Many recent cruise line policy changes reflect a shifting approach to the pandemic. Major cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line International dropped their vaccine requirements for many sailing in early September and eased testing rules, about two weeks before Hancock left for his seven-night voyage.

However, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships in July and stopped updating its related webpage, COVID spread amid the more relaxed approaches have been a relative mystery.

But data from the CDC obtained by USA TODAY through a Freedom of Information Act request shed some light on the numbers cruise lines reported to the agency after the rules were changed.

What COVID-19 case numbers did cruise lines report to the CDC?

The numbers also only represent new COVID cases identified by positive viral tests on cruise ships entering or leaving from the U.S. The data does not show the test positivity rate or the number of passengers on the sailings.

►Norwegian began welcoming all passengers regardless of vaccination status on Sept. 3, and dropped all pre-cruise testing requirements for vaccinated passengers 12 and older. In the weeks that followed, the cruise line reported similar numbers to the weeks leading up to the rule change. The week beginning Sept. 4, the cruise line reported 138 new cases, and reported another 161 the following week. For the week of Sept. 18, two weeks after dropping requirements, Norwegian reported 204 new cases, and just 25 the following week.

The cruise line had previously reported 234, 164 and 184 cases in the three weeks leading up to the change, respectively.

►Carnival made similar changes on Sept. 6, scrapping its requirement for unvaccinated passengers to apply for a vaccine exemption and further easing its pre-cruise testing rule for vaccinated passengers on many sailings.

The cruise line reported 193 new cases for both the weeks of Sept. 11 and the following week, and another 144 during the week beginning Sept. 25.

Carnival had previously reported 214, 265, and another 214 new cases in the three weeks leading up to the change, respectively, including the week of Sept. 4.

►Royal Caribbean also began welcoming all travelers regardless of vaccination status and further eased pre-cruise testing for vaccinated passengers for many sailings on Sept. 5.

The line reported 341 new cases the week of Sept. 11, and 306 the week after. The line then reported another 237 new cases for the week of Sept. 25. In the weeks preceding the change, Royal Caribbean had reported 448, 311, and 348 new cases, respectively, including the week of Sept. 4.

Dr. Peter F. Rebeiro, an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said that generally speaking, if unvaccinated passengers who test negative – as they were required to at the time – are mixed in with a mostly-vaccinated group, the "overall risk is not going to spike a huge amount," he said. However, he noted that vaccinated passengers can still spread the virus.

Rebeiro also noted that if transmission among the general population is lower at the time a passenger boards a cruise, the likelihood they will spread the virus is lower.

Anne Madison, a spokesperson for Cruise Lines International Association, the industry's leading trade group, emphasized the safety of cruise travel.

"CLIA-member cruise lines have a strong track record for effectively managing COVID-19 by making science-driven and medically informed decisions – and continue to have health protocols in place that exceed those of nearly any other venue or travel sector outside of healthcare settings," she said in an emailed statement.

Madison added that as a condition of their membership, cruise lines must keep up certain protocols, including "maintaining elevated public health measures to mitigate the introduction or spread of COVID-19 on board ships" and sailing with high vaccination levels among passengers and crew members, among others.

Story continues below.

What does that mean for passengers?

The data did not show a consistent pattern in new cases for other major cruise lines, including Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises or Holland America Line, either. Celebrity made similar changes on Sept. 5, while Princess and Holland America did so on Sept. 6.

During roughly the same period, the weekly COVID case rate per 100,000 people steadily declined in the U.S., from 209 the week of Aug. 17 to 96.5 the week of Oct. 5, according to CDC data.

"CDC has determined that the cruise industry has access to the necessary tools to prevent and mitigate COVID-19 on board," CDC spokesperson Tom Skinner said in an emailed statement. "While CDC provides guidance for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters under CDC’s jurisdiction, individual cruise lines will determine their own specific COVID-19-related requirements for cruise travel. Any decrease in the volume or frequency of routine screening testing of crew by cruise lines may result in lower counts of asymptomatic cases."

Victoria Alvarez knew Carnival had eased its protocols by the time she got on her Caribbean cruise in late September. Living in Florida, she said, she was used to more relaxed rules.

But the risk of getting COVID did cross her mind during the trip. The 27-year-old business administration manager said the ship was crowded, particularly in the dining and entertainment venues.

Alvarez, who is vaccinated and boosted, said she and her friends took some extra precautions of their own, such as eating outside when they could and avoiding the pools, which were packed. "We just saved our swimming for the islands," she said.

"I don't know if I just haven't been in crowds like that in a while, but it was just, like, it's a lot," she added of the experience.

What precautions can people take?

Dr. Anna Bershteyn, an assistant professor in the Department of Population Health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, said that there may be other factors the data does not reflect, "but it doesn't seem that this policy (change) had any consistent effect across cruise lines."

While there are still many COVID-related deaths across the country each day, she said, many people have been assessing their own risk tolerance. "It comes to this decision, what are the precautions that people should take versus going back and living life?" Bershteyn said.

Cruises will return to Japan: Country reopens to international cruise ships for first time since the pandemic

Sailing then and now: Holland America's anniversary transatlantic crossing highlights how cruising has changed

While not all passengers have felt completely safe on cruises since many lines relaxed their rules, Hancock said he and his wife are planning on taking another cruise with Royal Caribbean, even as it has further rolled back requirements.

"I feel as though COVID's not going to be going anywhere," Hancock said "It's kind of with us for the long haul. It's just a matter of preparations people take and what risks they're willing to take."

Bershteyn recommended travelers take steps to protect themselves, first by staying up to date on all the vaccine doses they are eligible for. She also recommended they make a plan with their doctor in case they do get sick, and contact the cruise line to see what options they would have.

If travelers have taken those steps, she said, she would advise travelers who want to take a cruise to go ahead. "We can't put our life on hold indefinitely, but we do want those safety nets in place in case something happens," she said.

Bershteyn also recommended travelers look for opportunities to take extra precautions when doing so "is not going to take away" from the experience, which she noted may be different for each traveler. In her case, she wears a face mask when she is in crowded places such as airports, while others may opt to eat outdoors when possible.

Have you gone on a cruise recently? What was your experience like?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Here's how many COVID cases cruise lines reported after easing rules

Latest Stories

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Joe Pavelski got the lone power-play goal for Dallas, which outshot Colorado 42-36. “It was a lot of shots but I feel like w

  • White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Bears 31-10

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in a terrific performance and the New York Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10 on Sunday. White made his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson and sparked the Jets to a season-high 466 yards in the rain. White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards and serenaded with chants of his name throughout by drenched fans at MetLife Stadium. White became the fifth player in

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • World Cup 2022: Canada eliminated from World Cup with loss to Croatia

    Canada's hopes of World Cup glory were ended on Sunday with a 4-1 loss to Croatia. Follow along here for all the latest.

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • Doug McNair captures second Canadian driving championship

    EDMONTON — Doug McNair won the opening two races and never looked back, easily capturing his second Canadian driving championship. McNair, of Guelph, Ont., will represent Canads at the 2023 world driving championship, which will be held Aug. 14-18 in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. "I just want to say thanks to all the trainers that let me drive their horses, and caretakers and owners, and Standardbred Canada for making this possible," said McNair. "It's just starting to sink in now. "It's

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t