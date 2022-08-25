There are some $1,000 cruises left, but 'demand is definitely going to go up': What to know

Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
·4 min read

About a week after Carnival Cruise Line announced it would drop its vaccine requirement for many sailings next month, Denise Jewell shared information about a Mother's Day cruise she is organizing with her women's travel Facebook Group. Bookings that previously may have taken days or weeks to come through, Jewell said, took just hours.

Jewell, a travel specialist and owner of Opulence Travel Agency, said there is a large number of unvaccinated travelers who could not board ships before. Carnival requires unvaccinated travelers 5 and older to obtain an exemption "limited to a small number of guests," according to its website, but will nix that requirement for many voyages in September.

"Now, demand is definitely going to go up because now they can travel on a cruise," she said.

Cruise lines change COVID rules:: Holland America, Carnival and more to drop vaccination requirements for some sailings

Why small-ship cruising might be the move: Around $2,200 for an 8-day, all-inclusive vacation

Other major cruise lines including Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International and Holland America Line also said they would welcome all passengers regardless of vaccination status on many voyages and roll back testing rules for vaccinated passengers. Here is how those changes – and the resulting demand – might impact your travel plans:

How much have cruise bookings gone up?

Some major cruise lines have seen spikes in booking activity after announcing the rule changes. Carnival, for instance, said last week that those numbers on Aug. 15 were almost double the equivalent day in 2019, days after the line announced changes to its protocols.

Starting Sept. 6, the line will no longer require unvaccinated travelers to obtain an exemption for sailings less than 16 nights and vaccinated passengers will not have to take a coronavirus test before those trips, with some exceptions.

"We have previously disclosed strong occupancy projections for the summer, and our bookings through the end of 2022 have also been very solid," Christine Duffy, the line's president, said in a news release. "With the further alignment of protocols to other vacation choices, our guests are booking the remaining 2022 inventory, and getting a head start planning for 2023. Mid-August is typically not a busy month for cruise bookings, but it’s clear that pent-up demand for Carnival has not been satisfied and guests are responding very favorably to our updated protocols."

Want to live at sea?: This residential ship offers full-time cruising

Taking a cruise by yourself: No agenda, new people and plenty of entertainment

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. saw a similarly positive response after the company said it would drop pre-cruise testing for vaccinated travelers and welcome all unvaccinated passengers aboard. President and CEO Frank Del Rio said during an Aug. 9 earnings call that following the announcement, the cruise line operator saw "one of our top three best booking days of the year."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend travelers be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines before traveling, and that they get tested before and after their cruise.

Story continues below.

What does the increased demand mean for travelers?

Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of travel agency franchise Dream Vacations, said as soon as travelers know they want to take a cruise "they need to take action because prices are going to go up" as inventory is reduced.

Given that there are "only so many cabins on a ship to begin with and there and only so many ships," he said capacity and inventory will become more scarce, particularly when it comes to holiday travel or spring break next year. Dream Vacations has seen an increase in bookings in response to the rule changes, Daly said, though he did not have exact numbers available.

Jewell also noted that ships may be more crowded, which could change the onboard experience, leading to longer lines for food, for instance.

Burgundy, France, river cruise: World-famous wine, Dijon mustard from taps

First-time cruisers: 3 things to know before stepping foot on the ship

Historically, travelers have generally booked cruises six to nine months out, Daly said. During the pandemic, those windows shrank, but he expects them to increase again. He recommended working with a travel adviser who can walk you through the process, and may have access to promotional offers or special amenities.

Jewell also recommended guests book further in advance. She advises travelers to book three to 10 months in advance under normal circumstances, depending on whether they are using a payment plan, but would now suggest booking a year ahead "because it's just going to book up a lot faster."

Travelers looking to book a last-minute trip are not out of luck, though. There are more than 130 cruises under $1,000 departing between Sept. 6 and 13, according to Cruise Sheet, which aggregates cheap fares. Those prices include taxes and port fees.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID rules drop, cruise bookings go up: What to know before sailing

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gratuity Guide: How Much To Tip in Every Situation

    Tipping can be stressful and often involves complicated mental math. To make matters worse, there are also no clear-cut rules on who to tip, when to tip and how much of a tip to leave. The proper...

  • Cruise Ship Rescues Six People From Makeshift Boat Near Cuba

    Six people adrift in a makeshift raft near Cuba were rescued by Carnival Cruise Line’s Paradise cruise ship on August 19, less than a month after it reported to have saved 24 people from a distressed vessel southwest of Cuba, the cruise company said.Footage from Cintia Zingoni, a real-estate agent based in Orlando, shows the boat’s occupants using small objects as paddles to push the boat closer to the ship, while some passengers on the cruise ship cheer them on.Another passenger, Pat Messier, said the boat was made of “styrofoam and plywood,” according to WFLA.In a statement to Storyful, a Carnival spokesperson said five men and one woman were rescued from the boat as the cruise ship was headed toward Cozumel, Mexico, on Friday, August 19.The six people “received a checkup by Carnival Paradise’s medical staff” along with food and clothes before being transferred to a boat with Mexican officials on board over the weekend, the company said.“Carnival Paradise completed its five-day sailing and returned to Tampa on Monday morning,” the spokesperson added.Storyful contacted Mexican officials for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication. Credit: Cintia Zingoni via Storyful

  • Pakistan appeals for international assistance after floods

    KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan has urged the international community to help with relief efforts as it struggles to cope with the aftermath of torrential rains that triggered massive floods last month, killing more than 800 people, officials said. Funding and reconstruction efforts will be a challenge for cash-strapped Pakistan, which is having to cut spending to ensure the International Monetary Fund approves the release of much-needed bailout money. July's national rainfall was almost 200% above average, Sardar Sarfaraz, a senior official at the metrological office told Reuters on Wednesday, making it the wettest July since 1961.

  • Worth the hype? I put Charlotte Tilbury's new 'beautiful skin' concealer to the test

    Here's my honest review of Charlotte Tilbury's newest concealer.

  • Storm leaves 3 injured, thousands displaced in Philippines

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A tropical storm blew out of the northern Philippines on Wednesday, leaving at least three people injured and thousands displaced and prompting authorities to shut down schools and government offices in the capital and several provinces prone to flooding and landslides. Tropical Storm Ma-on weakened slightly after barreling across mountainous northern provinces then exited overnight with sustained winds of 95 kilometers (59 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 115 kph (7

  • Rick Ross says he’ll offer $10m to anyone who will fight Jake Paul

    The rapper believes fighters are scared to face the YouTube star in the ring

  • A boutique solution: How a storefront may save the day for a Labrador animal shelter

    An animal shelter in western Labrador that has been struggling to pay its bills has found a way to generate revenue: a boutique. Well, sort of. Faiths Discount Boutique is the name of a shop recently opened by Faiths Haven Animal Shelter has opened, selling everything from clothing and tools to furniture and baked goods. Everything was donated from people in Labrador City or Wabush, and all proceeds go right back to the shelter. Kelley Pafford, a volunteer with the shelter, said CBC News there's

  • Angel Di Maria’s wife reveals Manchester United nightmare: ‘In England the food is disgusting’

    The Argentina international was bought for a club record fee but was sold at a loss the following season

  • If you want seriously soft and smooth skin, try this 'fantastic' moisturizer that Nordstrom shoppers love

    It has more than 2,800 five-star reviews.

  • Bradley sparks 8-run rally, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 9-3

    Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled and scored to key an eight-run inning against his former team and the Toronto Blue Jays rolled to a 9-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. George Springer had two hits and drove in three runs in his return to the lineup at designated hitter. The Blue Jays (66-55) notched their fifth win in six outings to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL wild-card standings.

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Ottawa-area teacher faces charges and allegations of fraud in youth sports

    An Ottawa-area high school teacher is facing several criminal charges after allegedly defrauding a local minor hockey association in the Township of Madawaska Valley, and it's not the only sports organization that has raised concerns. Wanda Malone, 46, was arrested Aug. 16 by Killaloe Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and charged with fraud over $5,000, money laundering, forgery and the use of a forged document, according to an OPP news release issued Monday. Her LinkedIn profile describes her as

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Ontario family paddles for 8 days down St. Lawrence River as part of multi-year canoe journey

    An Ontario family paddled for 195 kilometres downstream on the St. Lawrence River this summer, in pursuit of a mission to canoe all the way from Guelph, Ont., to the Atlantic Ocean. The Howarth and Shute family left from Berthierville, Que., a small town between Montreal and Trois-Rivières, on Aug. 7 and arrived in Quebec City last Sunday. Their canoe journey started six years ago, when some members of the family decided to explore the rivers near Guelph, their hometown. Jeremy Shute, the patria

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah after 4-2 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th