The cruise holidays for people who hate cruises / Why your next cruise should be on a river

Close to the action: relax on the sundeck of a Uniworld ship in Budapest, Hungary - Uniworld River Cruises

River cruising is an effortless way to enjoy a holiday packed with interest and variety. Itineraries are designed around daily stops at villages, towns, cities and places of interest along a river, with organised (but not compulsory) excursions to see castles, markets, temples, chateaux, antebellum mansions, wineries and wildlife. There is little that beats standing on deck with a view of the sun ­setting over an ancient temple on the Nile, or the city lights illuminating the gothic spires of Cologne’s cathedral.

In Europe, there are river cruises almost year-round, from the first spring departures in March through the wine harvest and Christmas markets. While river cruising is not a cheap holiday, standards are high, the food is excellent and comfortable cabins with river views are the norm.

So, if you are new to river cruising and full of questions, read on for our ultimate guide to booking – and enjoying to the full – a river-cruise holiday.

Skip ahead:

Before you book

Where can I go?

There are more river-cruise destinations around the world than you might think. Europe is threaded with picturesque waterways, with cruises in Germany, Holland, France, Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Switzerland, Italy and Portugal. Key rivers include the Seine, Rhine, Danube, Elbe, Po and Douro, with tributaries such as the Main, Moselle and Neckar extending some cruising routes further.

Further afield: for an experience with a difference, explore Australia’s Murray River - Luke Tscharke/Murray River Boat

The Nile is a four-hour flight away, while further afield there are navigable rivers in North and South America, South-east Asia, India, China and southern Africa. Some of the key rivers are the Mississippi, Snake and ­Columbia (in the north-west US), the Ganges and ­Brahmaputra (India), the Mekong and Yangtze (Asia), the Amazon (South America), and the Zambezi (Africa). There are even river cruises in Australia, where you can make your way down the Murray River (South Australia).

What types of river cruise are available?

All river cruises prioritise scenic cruising and offer opportunities to indulge specific interests, with plenty to choose from. Brush up on history at D-Day sites, spot wildlife on the Amazon, soak up jazz and blues vibes in the Deep South, visit renowned gardens, include a special rail journey or go wine tasting. Event-specific cruises, such as to the annual Keukenhof flower show in the Netherlands, usually include entry.

Story continues

On the Snake and Columbia rivers in the US, guests can tour vineyards and sample some of Washington State’s unsung white wines. AmaWaterways has “Celebration of Wine” departures to European destinations each year, and APT’s partnership with chef Luke Ngu­yen on the Mekong adds depth to sail­ings between Cambodia and Vietnam.

In October, Raymond Blanc will join Scenic’s culinary-themed sailing to Bordeaux, and in August, Oz Clarke will join a Rhine and Moselle sailing on Saga’s Spirit of the Rhine. A-Rosa has gourmet cruises on the Rhine and Seine this autumn, featuring a wine degustation and menus by a Michelin-starred chef.

Gourmands can enjoy a food-focused culinary cruise - Amadeus river cruises

Uniworld offers inclusive LGBTQ+ sailings and floating art workshops with guest artists, and pairs its luxury ships with journeys on the Golden Eagle and Maharajas’ Express trains. Fred Holidays combines a seven-night “Palace on Wheels” train journey through the heart of Rajasthan with a cruise on the Brahmaputra with Pandaw.

Golfers can play a round in Porto on a Douro sailing with Scenic next year; Amadeus River Cruises offers music cruises on the Rhine and Rhone; and Marella offers bespoke stargazing and crafting classes.

What facilities are on board?

Most ships have cabins on two or three levels, an al fresco sun deck with sunbeds and seating, one or more restaurants with big windows, a generously sized bar, and a lounge, which may double as an observation spot. Some have small spas or treatment rooms, fitness spaces and splash pools, and some even have a putting area. ­Others have lifts and small boutiques.

Uniworld, Bordeux Cruise

How big are river ships?

River ships can carry anywhere from 40 to 180 passengers. Those in Europe are long and narrow, to fit through locks. An exception is the AmaMagna, which is twice the width of traditional European river ships, with four dining venues and suites with full balconies. As a result, it can only cruise on the Danube.

Expect three or four decks, with the top one given over to passenger relaxation. On the Mississippi and Snake rivers, in the US, you have the opportunity to cruise on a ship partly powered by paddlewheels – some even carry a steam-powered calliope. In Egypt, Sanctuary Retreats and Oberoi offer luxury ships that enable you to cruise the Nile on converted six- to 12-passenger dahabiyas – a unique experience.

Some ships, including the Zambezi Queen on the Chobe and Aqua Expeditions on the Amazon, are more akin to luxury houseboats. There is even paddle­wheeling in Europe, with Croisi Europe offering two such ships on cruises along the Loire and Elbe.

Zambezi Queen

Where do they moor?

Depending on location, mooring can be on to sand, with the use of a gangway (on parts of the Mekong and Brahmaputra), in front of a towpath, or at a ­river-cruise passenger terminal (such as in Amsterdam). In popular ­river-cruising cities, ships may have to moor alongside each other, in which case you will have to walk through two or three boats to reach the gangway. Moorings in Paris, Cologne and Budapest are great cities for nighttime views.

How do I choose between ships?

In Europe, the key brands build elegant ships of a uniformly high standard that are similar in size, so often it is a matter of matching a ship to your preferred destination and personal taste. If aesthet­ics are important, choose a newer ship. Those of Viking, Scenic and Emerald (part of the Scenic group) favour a more contemporary, minimalist look. AmaWaterways and Avalon have plush, warm décor, while Uniworld offers four-poster beds and statement wallpaper. Riviera’s ships have a more classic British style, and A-Rosa’s ships are known for their excellent spa facilities. River cruises can also be a great place to meet and mingle with other nationalities.

Will I have a view?

All cabins on a river ship are on the outside, guaranteeing natural light. Cabins on most ships will have a Juliet or French balcony – a floor-to-ceiling sliding door opening to a safety railing or transparent panel. Cabins with a full bal­cony, which might also be called a veranda or step-out balcony, will have room to fit a table and seating. Budget permitting, you could book a front-­facing suite with a wraparound balcony (a Viking Owner’s Suite, for example).

Viking Star cruise ship, Penthouse Junior Suite bedroom

What’s included in the price?

River cruises are – for the most part – all-inclusive, which means you won’t pay extra for meals, a daily excursion, onboard talks or round-the-clock refreshments, all of which are standard. At the pricier end, you might find door-to-door transfers, all drinks, onboard gratuities, exclusive excursions including evening concerts, roomier cabins and fancier bathrooms, as well as return flights or rail travel are included. At the more affordable end are Riviera, Titan and A-Rosa (though the last includes unlimited drinks). Free Wi-Fi is becoming the norm, but it is worth checking before you book.

Who will my fellow passengers be?

River cruising tends to attract an older, active demographic. A few lines, including Tauck and A-Rosa, cater to families, with interconnecting cabins, flexible dining options and dedicated family programmes, usually in the summer. You will find more Australians and New Zealanders on Scenic, Emerald and APT; plenty of Americans cruising with Uniworld, Tauck and AmaWaterways; lots of French on ­CroisiEurope, and Germans and other Europeans on A-Rosa and Amadeus. British travellers cruise on all of these, and almost exclusively on Riviera, Saga and Marella ships. The latter are adult-only, and suites on Scenic and Uniworld come with butlers.

How mobile do I need to be?

A river-cruise holiday is as relaxed or busy as you decide to make it. Most ­passengers book a river cruise with the intention of taking at least one walking tour or shore excursion every day – river cruises are more active than your average summer-sun ocean cruise. Because of riverside mooring, this style of cruising isn’t suited to wheelchairs and many ships don’t have lifts between decks.

Back to index

Life on board

What does the cruising day look like?

Most cruising is done overnight to maximise time in port, but you might also sail to a second destination after lunch. Cruising of particularly scenic sections, like the Rhine Gorge, will always take place in the daytime. Dinner is usually from 7pm and lunch fits in around port calls. The first excursions depart between 9am and 10am.

A pool of your own: most passengers go ashore during the day, so if you stay on board you will have the pick of the loungers - Saga Group Ltd

Do I have to leave the ship every day?

No – though most passengers do. If you decide to spend a morning or afternoon on the sun deck or in the lounge, you are almost guaranteed peace and quiet.

What are excursions like?

The standard is high and guides first class. Occasionally – especially in Europe where architecture, churches and other buildings feature heavily – the complimentary tours can be a tad dry. Use them for an overview and then strike out independently or pay for an excursion that caters to a specific interest. The additional cost will be money well spent. Viking, Scenic and Uniworld offer a huge choice of shore excursions. In Asia outings ashore might be the only (and best) way to explore more rural scenery.

Dine in serious style with Regent Seven Seas - Regent Seven Seas

Is dining a formal affair and can I eat when I want?

Dining is organised around excursions and is typically waiter-served à la carte food at lunch and dinner and a buffet (and à la carte items) at breakfast. There is no fixed seating, but as passenger numbers are smaller, people generally like to socialise at larger tables (though tables for two and four are available). Ships with more than one restaurant usually offer flexible dining including light, casual lunch and bistro-style menus. A-Rosa offers a self-service buffet at all three meals. Teas and coffee, fruit and biscuits and other snacks are available 24 hours a day.

Is there any entertainment?

Evenings on board are low-key and any entertainment generally has a cultural bent. Folk singers, local choirs or classical musicians may come on board in the evenings, and in the afternoon a local wine and cheese expert to host tastings. Emerald’s ships have an indoor pool that converts to a small cinema at night, and some lines such as Scenic, Viking and Uniworld offer exclusive evening concerts ashore.

American Queen Steamboat Company

Do I need to fly to the ship?

Rail-to-cruise itineraries in Europe are becoming more popular. Great Rail Journeys, Riviera, Saga, Titan and Uniworld all offer rail travel from St Pancras. GRJ has over 20 itineraries incorporating Eurostar, and Scenic’s no-fly cruises include travel in Eurostar’s Standard Premier Class.

Can I cruise solo?

Promotional deals for solo travellers pop up throughout the year and a friendly atmosphere on board makes it easy to socialise. Riviera Travel has seven itineraries dedicated to solo travellers next year and solo specialist One Traveller has cruises on the Nile and Douro. Avalon reserves rooms for each departure to accommodate solo travellers and waives the single supplement on some European departures and on select sailings on the Mekong and Ganges. AmaWaterways offers single-occupancy cabins on four of its European river boats and Titan charges a £200pp or £400pp supplement, depending on the ship, across a range of dates.

Can I keep active?

River cruise holidays are already active, yet more river ships are including small pools and gyms for cardio, yoga and stretching classes. A few have a small running track on the sun deck. AmaWaterways is the first to offer a full-sized pickleball court on AmaMagna and was the first to offer “wellness hosts” to supervise on-board classes and arrange guided hiking and cycling excursions. Many river lines now offer bikes and e-bikes (for an extra charge).

Emerald Waterways river cruise

Will I get seasick, and is there a doctor on board?

River cruises don’t carry doctors. Ships are never far from land, so medical emergencies can be easily catered for. On a river ship, you will barely know you are moving. One exception is a cruise on the Guadalquivir river in Spain, which sails briefly on the ocean.

Should I use a travel agent?

If you are used to booking holidays independently, booking a river cruise won’t be taxing. If, however, you want to finesse your transfer and travel details, include a rail package, have your sights on a deal or are unsure about inclusions, use a travel agent or an operator such as Riviera, Great Rail Journeys, Imagine Travel, Mundy Cruising, A&K, Tui, Saga or Titan, which will package the cruise for you.

Back to index

Before you go

What to pack

Most river cruises are informal, so pack comfortable all-weather layers and two pairs of comfy trainers and/or boots. Attire at evening meals tends to be a bit smarter (and lose the walking boots) but you won’t be frowned upon if you stay casual. Evening excursions out will require something a bit smarter.

Tip: If you are on a Christmas market cruise, take an extra bag to bring gifts and produce back.

Those on a Christmas market cruise should take an extra case to pack gifts - Moment RF/Getty

What to research

If you are planning to explore independently, look up museum and gallery opening times and book tickets for tours and events online to save queuing time. If you have a special interest in gardens, art or music, consider finding a dedicated guide. Download maps on your phone for walking and cycling routes, familiarise yourself with tram and metro routes, and if a nice lunch is a priority, research the options – particularly in cities such as Vienna and Amsterdam, so that you can plan your day around it.

Seasonality is key in some parts of the world, and rivers can flood or run dry. Low river levels can impact an itinerary, so ask the river line about contingency plans (most have them in place).

Back to index

Five of the best river cruises to book

Castles in Czechia

Cruising the Vltava is now an option for those keen to explore countryside and castles in central Bohemia. The two-deck, paddlewheel ship Elbe Princesse II negotiates 10 locks on its round-trip sailing from Prague. Highlights include the Slapy Reservoir , Konopiste Castle, a day in Dresden, and three nights on the Vltava in central Prague.

Book it: A six-night Prague, Dresden and the Castles of Bohemia cruise costs from £1,532pp, including drinks (croisieurope.co.uk)

Jingle bells

Riviera Travel is already taking bookings for next year’s festive sailings on the Rhine and the Danube, with 26 cruises that include visits to Yuletide markets in the run-up to the festive period, cruises over Christmas week and celebratory sailings at New Year.

Book it: An eight-day Christmas on the Danube cruise – with tours of Vienna, Salzburg or Linz, Budapest and Bratislava – costs from £2,199pp, including regional flights and Eurostar options (rivieratravel.co.uk)

Amadeus cruise Danube

A date with D-Day

Scenic is marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6 next year with commemorative sailings: the 11-day Normandy and Gems of the Seine cruise, and the eight-day Highlights of Normandy and Seine option. Excursions include a tour of the Memorial Museum of the Battle of Normandy and a trip to the Pegasus Bridge and museum.

Book it: From £3,058pp, departing April 8 2024 (scenic.co.uk)

Amazon adventure

Explore flooded forests and blackwater tributaries on a Seabourn expedition cruise to the Brazilian Amazon. The two-week Amazon Delta and Coast of Brazil voyage is from Manaus, the largest port on the Amazon river, and offers zodiac and kayak expeditions to see sloths, howler monkeys, exotic bird life and squirrel monkeys in the seasonally flooded Igapó (swamp) forest.

Book it: Seabourn Pursuit carries two custom-built submarines, 24 zodiacs and a fleet of kayaks. The itinerary finishes in Rio de Janeiro. From £5,129pp, departing on October 24 2023 (seabourn.com)

Palate pleaser

Visit some of France’s most iconic vineyards on a new cruise along the Saône river between Dijon and Lyon. As well as visits to chateaux, there are tours of Lyon and Dijon and the chance to top up knowledge at expert-led wine tastings. There is also the possibility to extend the holiday with stays in Paris and Geneva pre- or post-cruise.

Book it: A seven-night Flavours of Burgundy cruise costs from £3,551pp, departing on July 4 2024, including excursions, on-board tastings and seminars, flights and transfers (amawaterways.co.uk)

Back to index

Have you ever been on a river cuise? How did it compare to an ocean cruise? Please share your experiences in the comments below