'In My Cruise Era': Fan-led Taylor Swift cruise setting sail in 2024

Many Taylor Swift fans spent the summer traveling for the singer’s record-breaking Eras Tour. Next fall, a cruise will give Swifties the chance to plan their whole vacation around the pop star.

Travel agency Marvelous Mouse Travels is organizing “In My Cruise Era,” a group cruise that will bring fans together on a Royal Caribbean International ship. But be warned: Swift is neither affiliated nor expected to appear on the cruise.

“Join us as we celebrate all things Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favorite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer!” the agency said on the sailing’s website. The four-night cruise hosted by fans, for fans will also visit Royal Caribbean’s Bahamas private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Nassau.

Here’s what to know.

When is the 'In My Cruise Era' sailing?

The cruise will depart on Oct. 21, 2024, from Miami, Florida, one day after Swift wraps up a three-show run in the city.

Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas ship.

What can guests expect on board?

The sailing will take place on Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas ship, which can accommodate nearly 5,500 guests at double occupancy. Marvelous Mouse Travels is earmarking cabins for guests who book the group cruise (though the themed sailing isn't endorsed by Swift).

The itinerary will feature a welcome cocktail party and give passengers the opportunity to swap friendship bracelets, which has become a common practice at her concerts. Guests can also take part in themed activities like karaoke, trivia and a dance party, though details are still being finalized.

Travelers should also pack with Swift’s albums in mind, as there will be nightly outfit themes based on her eras.

How much does the cruise cost?

Staterooms start at $1,573 based on double occupancy. The fare includes food and drinks such as coffee and tea, Swift-themed activities and more.

