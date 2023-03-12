Crufts Best in Show winner revealed

Helena Lambert
·1 min read
A Lagotto Romangnolo has won Best in Show at Crufts, after a 25-hour journey from Croatia
The four-year-old, named Orca, is the first of her breed to take the top prize.

Originally from Italy, the curly-haired retrievers were bred for water, traditionally used as gun dogs in wetlands, but are now more often used to hunt for truffles.

Orca won the Gundog group title last Thursday, qualifying as one of seven for Sunday night’s final, in a competition of more than 21,000 dogs.

Winner of Best in Show, the Lagotto Romagnolo, Orca
Orca with handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote on the final day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham
Orca with handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote on the final day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham

