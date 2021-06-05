‘Cruella’ Sequel In Early Development, Director Craig Gillespie & Writer Tony McNamara Expected To Return
No surprise here as Disney is capitalizing on last weekend’s success of Cruella in theaters and on Disney+ Premier: A sequel is already in the works with the pic’s director Craig Gillespie and writer Tony McNamara looking to team again.
Said a Disney spokesperson, “We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date. The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A’s in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.”
