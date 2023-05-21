Cruel World music festival at Rose Bowl halted due to severe weather

Liam Dillon


A music festival at the Rose Bowl was halted Saturday night due to severe weather.

Organizers of the Cruel World Festival announced the event would be stopped around 9:30 p.m., telling concertgoers to exit and head to their cars or other safe areas.

At just after 9 p.m., a National Weather Service statement said radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm moving through the area, with the potential for wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea-sized hail and frequent lightning.

The festival highlights goth rock, new wave and post-punk music. According to the festival schedule, co-headliner Siouxsie had yet to take the stage.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.