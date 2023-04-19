Cruel Summer finally confirms June release date for season 2

Freeform/Frank Ockenfels

Cruel Summer season 2 has confirmed its release date for the second season, with fans not having to wait too long for the next saga in the anthology series.

As reported by Variety, the second season will kick off on June 5, with the setting shifting from Skylin to an "idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest".

The new season will focus on three teenagers – Megan, Isabella and Luke – whose "intense" relationships rise and subsequently fall, with the love triangle blossoming into a "mystery that [will] impact all of their lives going forward".

Cruel Summer's second season will star Sadie Stanley, newcomer Eloise Payet and Griffin Gluck in the lead roles. KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, Sean Blakemore and Paul Adelstein all feature in supporting parts.

The show also has a change on its crew for season two, with Elle Triedman replacing Tia Napolitano as showrunner.

The first season of the Freeform series followed two teenage girls – Kate (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) – in the 1990s, with the story picking up after the former disappears without a trace.

In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, Holt revealed that it was challenging but also "really fun" to film across three different timelines.

"A lot of emotions go into this because I think playing three different versions of one character can be really tricky," Holt explained.



"There was a lot of communication involved, from my scene partners to the creatives of the show. We were constantly in talks about where we were at in time. I think, also, getting into hair and make-up and our costume was incredibly helpful.

"But it was tricky at times. Some days were more challenging than others. There were days where I was like, 'I don't even know what year I'm in.'"

Cruel Summer season two will premiere on June 5; it airs on Freeform in the US and Prime Video in the UK.

