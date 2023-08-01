Cruel Summer boss breaks down murder finale twist and season 3 possibility

Freeform/Frank Ockenfels

Cruel Summer showrunner Elle Triedman has broken down season 2's huge finale twist, and also addressed a potential third run.

The second season came to an end last night (July 31), where it was revealed that Luke's older brother Brent accidentally knocked him out into the water after an argument, and unsuccessfully tried to rescue him – but it was too dark.

However, the biggest twist was to come, as it was then revealed that Isabella found a still-alive but barely conscious Luke on the shore, before proceeding to drown him and push his body back in the water.

Speaking about the decision to have Isabella be the killer, Triedman told TVLine: "I decided by the end just because it felt like the culmination of this deceptive, possessive friendship. Also, I think it’s important to note that Isabella doesn’t go there to kill him.

"She goes there to talk to him and try to reason with him and get him to stay out of Megan’s life, but she then is presented with [him] basically half-dead, and so, it’s one of those snap judgment, in-the-moment situations, and she decides this is the way to ensure Megan’s future at that point.

"She’s very clear when she says there isn’t really room in [Megan’s] life for both [her and Luke]," she added of Isabella's motivations. "I don’t think murder was ever a part of that calculation when she was first thinking about it. It was more she didn’t want to have to share her.

"She didn’t always want to have to come in second to him, and I think she genuinely thought she was better for Megan, so Megan would have a bigger, broader, more interesting and exciting life when she was with her, in a platonic way."

The show boss went on to reveal that Isabella was decided upon "early on", though they did run through "a lot of different scenarios".

"Debbie was a potential killer, the sheriff, Brent," she said. "But fairly quickly, we landed on Isabella. And the way that we ended up doing it, it was nice because it’s Isabella’s moment, but then you get to be with Megan in real time when she sees it. So that also felt different and also more satisfying."

As for a potential third season, Triedman was asked whether there were any discussions prior to the current Hollywood strikes.

"At this point, it’s too early to say what’s in store for that," she admitted. "I’ve just been focused on the incredible season we’ve had, and I’m so thrilled that the viewers are enjoying the ride and that they’ll get all of the answers to all of the questions that they had."

Cruel Summer season two premieres internationally on Prime Video on Friday, August 11, while the show airs on Freeform in the US.

